Kairos Pharma to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$KAPA #HCW--Kairos Pharma, Ltd. (NYSE American: KAPA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on overcoming cancer drug resistance, announces that John Yu, MD, CEO and Chairman, will present in person a corporate overview at the H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference. The conference is being held on September 14 – 16, 2026 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel.

Presentation Date: September 14, 2026

Time: 4:00 PM Eastern Time (Holmes 1)

Webcast Link: Available Here

A webcast of the presentation can be accessed on the investor relations section of the Kairos Pharma website. A replay of the webcast will be archived and available following the event for 90 days.

Dr. Yu will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference. To request a meeting and to register for the conference, click below:

https://hcwevents.com/annualconference/

About Kairos Pharma Ltd.

Based in Los Angeles, California, Kairos Pharma Ltd. (NYSE American: KAPA) is at the forefront of oncology therapeutics, utilizing structural biology to overcome drug resistance and immune suppression in cancer. Kairos Pharma’s lead candidate, ENV-105, is an antibody that targets CD105—a protein identified as a key driver of resistance and disease relapse in response to standard therapy. ENV-105 aims to reverse drug resistance by targeting CD105 and restore the effectiveness of standard therapies across multiple cancer types. For more information, visit kairospharma.com.

CORE IR

investors@kairospharma.com

https://investors.kairospharma.com/overview/default.aspx