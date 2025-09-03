Kairos Pharma to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kairos Pharma, Ltd. (NYSE American: KAPA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on innovative cancer therapeutics, today announces that John Yu, MD, CEO and Chairman, will present a corporate overview at the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference. The conference is being held on September 8 – 10, 2025 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel.

Presentation Date: September 5, 2025 Time: Available on-demand starting at 7:00 AM Eastern Time Webcast Link: https://journey.ct.events/view/567df3a2-9eaf-4575-bb61-3cdabd42346f

A webcast of the presentation can be accessed on the investor relations section of the Kairos Pharma website. A replay of the webcast will be archived and available following the event for 90 days.

https://investors.kairospharma.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

Dr. Yu will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference. To request a meeting and to register for the conference, click below:

https://hcwevents.com/annualconference/

About Kairos Pharma, Ltd.

Based in Los Angeles, California, Kairos Pharma Ltd. (NYSE American: KAPA) aims to work at the forefront of oncology therapeutics, utilizing structural biology to overcome drug resistance and immune suppression in cancer. Our lead candidate, ENV105, is an antibody that targets CD105 – a protein identified as a key driver of resistance to various cancer treatments. Elevation of CD105 in response to standard therapy results in resistance and disease relapse. ENV105 aims to reverse drug resistance by targeting CD105 and restore the effectiveness of standard therapies across multiple cancer types. Currently, ENV105 is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for castrate-resistant prostate cancer and a Phase 1 trial for lung cancer aimed at addressing significant unmet medical needs. For more information, visit https://kairospharma.com/

CORE IR

investors@kairospharma.com

https://investors.kairospharma.com/overview/default.aspx