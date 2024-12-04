Kairos Pharma Adds City of Hope Cancer Center for Phase 2 ENV105 Clinical Trial

ENV105 can potentially address resistance in a wide range of cancers as they become resistant to standard treatments.





LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kairos Pharma Ltd. (NYSE American: KAPA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapies to surmount current cancer drug resistance and immune suppression, today announces the addition of City of Hope Cancer Center in Duarte, California to the Phase 2 clinical trial for ENV105 for castrate-resistant prostate cancer patients.

City of Hope Cancer Center is the first of several planned new centers to be added in the coming weeks to support the Company’s randomized trial for patients receiving either apalutamide or apalutamide+ENV105 combination therapy. The additional centers allow Kairos Pharma to test ENV105 in a broader patient population to identify blood markers that could help select patients expected to benefit most from ENV105 treatment. The trial is supported by Kairos Pharma Ltd. and a grant from the National Cancer Institute (NCI).

Kairos Pharma Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Neil Bhowmick said, “The preclinical findings suggest that ENV105 blocks a central mechanism of hormone therapy resistance. We are encouraged that we have multiple peer-reviewed articles in addition to receiving an NCI grant that supports the solid science behind this trial. We are fortunate to be working with the talented and experienced oncologists at City of Hope, who will be key participants in a trial that may provide patients with a new alternative to the current standard of care.”

Kairos CEO Dr. John Yu added, “This is an important milestone in our mission to develop first-in-class approaches to address the inevitable resistance that develops in prostate cancer patients receiving hormone therapy, as it provides additional validation for the science behind ENV105. City of Hope is a first-class research institution, and we look forward to our continued collaboration with them.”

About Kairos Pharma Ltd.

Based in Los Angeles, California, Kairos Pharma Ltd. (NYSE American: KAPA) is at the forefront of oncology therapeutics, utilizing structural biology to overcome drug resistance and immune suppression in cancer. Our lead candidate, ENV105, is an antibody that targets CD105—a protein identified as a key driver of resistance to various cancer treatments. Elevation of CD105 in response to standard therapy results in resistance and disease relapse. ENV105 aims to reverse drug resistance by targeting CD105 and restore the effectiveness of standard therapies across multiple cancer types. Currently, ENV105 is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for castrate-resistant prostate cancer and a Phase 1 trial for lung cancer aimed at addressing significant unmet medical needs. For more information, visit kairospharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify forward-looking statements as those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “contemplates,” “estimates,” “believes,” “plans,” “projected,” “predicts,” “potential” or “hopes” or the negative of these or similar terms. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate, or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of Kairos Pharma. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our expectations regarding the success and/or completion of our Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials; our success in completing newly initiated clinical trials, commence new trials, and obtain regulatory approval following the conclusion of such trials; challenges and uncertainties inherent in product research and development; and the uncertainty regarding future commercial success. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking statements discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us, including those described in Kairos Pharma’s prospectus and other filings made with the SEC. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, and Kairos Pharma is not required to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments, except as required by U.S. federal securities laws.

