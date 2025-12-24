SUBSCRIBE
Kailera Therapeutics to Present at 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

December 24, 2025 | 
1 min read

WALTHAM, Mass. and SAN DIEGO, Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kailera Therapeutics, Inc., an advanced clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on elevating the next era of obesity care, today announced that Ron Renaud, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, California, on Monday, January 12, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. PT.

About Kailera Therapeutics
Kailera Therapeutics (Kailera) is an advanced clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on elevating the next era of obesity care by advancing a diversified pipeline to provide options for people living with obesity no matter where they are in their treatment journey. With an obesity-first focus, Kailera is advancing four product candidates leveraging multiple GLP-1-based mechanisms of action and routes of administration specifically designed to address critical needs in the current therapeutic landscape. The lead product candidate, KAI-9531, is advancing to global Phase 3 trials as a once-weekly injectable GLP-1/GIP receptor dual agonist with the potential to offer the greatest weight loss compared to all obesity management medications currently marketed or in development with a tolerability profile that is class-like or better. Kailera is expanding the KAI-9531 franchise with a once-daily oral tablet formulation, KAI-9531-T, to provide a convenient oral option with the potential for highly differentiated tolerability and compelling weight loss. Additionally, Kailera is advancing KAI-7535, a once-daily oral small molecule GLP-1 receptor agonist with the potential to improve upon the clinical profile of existing oral treatments, and KAI-4729, a once-weekly injectable GLP-1/GIP/glucagon receptor tri-agonist that leverages an incremental mechanism to potentially deliver compelling weight loss, improved liver fat reduction and a differentiated tolerability profile. Kailera's vision is to deliver category-leading obesity management medications that give people the power to restore their health and transform their lives. The Company is based in Waltham, MA and San Diego, CA. For more information, visit www.kailera.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Contact Information
Maura Gavaghan
Vice President, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
maura.gavaghan@kailera.com


Kailera Therapeutics
