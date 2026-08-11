Kailera Therapeutics Appoints Nur Nicholson as Chief Technology Officer

Veteran technical operations executive to lead manufacturing and supply chain strategy as company advances late-stage obesity pipeline toward commercialization

WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kailera Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KLRA) (Kailera), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on elevating the next era of obesity care, today announced the appointment of Nur Nicholson as Chief Technology Officer, effective August 31, 2026.

“We are excited to welcome Nur as an executive at such a pivotal moment for Kailera,” said Ron Renaud, President and Chief Executive Officer of Kailera. “As we advance ribupatide injection through global Phase 3 trials, look to begin our Phase 3 program for ribupatide oral in the first half of next year, and continue the development of our broader pipeline, Nur’s track record of building resilient manufacturing networks and leading organizations through commercial launch will be instrumental to our success.”

“Obesity care is advancing at an extraordinary pace, but breakthrough science is only part of the equation. Ensuring patients can benefit from these innovations requires dependable, scalable supply capabilities that can keep pace with the needs of a rapidly evolving market,” said Nur Nicholson, Chief Technology Officer of Kailera. “I am excited to join Kailera at this important stage of growth and to help strengthen the technical foundation that will support disciplined development, commercial readiness and long-term impact for people living with obesity.”

Nur brings nearly three decades of experience leading global technical operations, manufacturing, quality, supply chain and other organizations across the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. She previously served as Chief Technical Operations Officer at Apellis Pharmaceuticals, where she built and led the company’s technical operations organization through its transition from clinical-stage biotech to commercial-scale enterprise. Prior to Apellis, she was Head of Global Supply Chain and Vice President, North American Business Operations and Intelligence at Galderma, where she directed global supply chain operations for a $10 billion dermatology and aesthetics organization operating in more than 100 countries. Earlier in her career, she held global supply chain and operations leadership roles of increasing responsibility at Alcon Pharmaceuticals, a Novartis company, including Director of Global Supply Chain for the Pharma Franchise and Director of Global Sales/Operations Planning and Data Management.

Nur holds an Executive Master of Business Administration from Texas Christian University and a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry from Middle East Technical University.

About Kailera Therapeutics

Kailera Therapeutics (Kailera) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on elevating the next era of obesity care by progressing a diversified pipeline to provide options for people living with obesity no matter where they are in their treatment journey. With an obesity-first focus, Kailera is advancing four clinical-stage product candidates leveraging multiple GLP-1-based mechanisms of action and routes of administration specifically designed to address critical needs in the current therapeutic landscape with a lead product candidate, ribupatide injection (also known as KAI-9531), that has the potential for the greatest weight loss. Ribupatide injection is in global Phase 3 trials as a once-weekly injectable GLP-1/GIP receptor dual agonist. Kailera is expanding the ribupatide franchise by developing a once-daily oral formulation with the goal of providing an oral option with the potential for compelling weight loss and highly differentiated tolerability. Additionally, Kailera is advancing the development of KAI-7535, a once-daily oral small molecule GLP-1 receptor agonist, and KAI-4729, a once-weekly injectable GLP-1/GIP/glucagon receptor tri-agonist. Kailera’s vision is to deliver category-leading obesity management medications that give people the power to restore their health and transform their lives. Kailera is based in Waltham, MA. For more information, visit www.kailera.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Special Note Regarding Kailera Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the profile of product candidates, the potential of Kailera’s portfolio, the timing, design and outcome of research and development activities, including with respect to the timing of initiation and completion of clinical trials and the design and goals of clinical trials, market opportunities for product candidates, the competitive landscape, timing and format of sharing of full clinical trial data, future results of operations and financial position, sufficiency of cash position to fund operations, and participation in upcoming events. Forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “suggest,” “plan,” “goal,” “vision,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Kailera cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements in this press release will prove to be accurate. Information in this press release may also include statements relating to past performance, which should not be regarded as a reliable indicator of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions together with projections of the future which are inherently uncertain, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, uncertainties inherent in clinical development, regulatory review, manufacturing, competition, market opportunities, reliance on third parties, estimates of capital requirements, needs for additional financing, and other important factors, including those discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in Kailera’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and Kailera undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. Kailera may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in its forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Contact Information

Maura Gavaghan

Vice President, Investor Relations

maura.gavaghan@kailera.com

Anna Robinson

Vice President, Communications

anna.robinson@kailera.com