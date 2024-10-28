K2 Medical Research, The Villages Achieves Landmark Milestone in Alzheimer’s Research

THE VILLAGES, Fla., Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- K2 Medical Research is proud to announce a significant milestone in the fight against Alzheimer’s disease: the successful randomization of the first patient in the world for the J&J ReTain study. This groundbreaking clinical trial aims to evaluate the effects of an investigational medication on cognitive decline in pre-clinical Alzheimer’s disease (AD).

The ReTain trial is designed to explore how this novel treatment impacts not only cognitive functions but also the accumulation of tau protein in the brain, a key marker associated with Alzheimer’s progression. Utilizing advanced tau PET imaging, researchers will gather crucial data on how the investigational medication may alter the trajectory of cognitive decline and tau accumulation in participants.

“This is an exciting moment for our team and the broader research community,” said Dr. Craig Curtis, Principal Investigator at K2 Medical Research. “By being the first site to randomize a patient in the ReTain study, we are taking an important step towards understanding and potentially mitigating the effects of Alzheimer’s disease.”

The ReTain study is part of a larger initiative to develop effective therapies for individuals at risk for onset of Alzheimer’s disease symptoms. As the global population ages, the need for innovative research in this area has never been more urgent. The findings from this study could pave the way for new treatment strategies that may improve the quality of life for millions affected by this debilitating disease.

K2 Medical Research is committed to advancing medical knowledge and improving patient outcomes through rigorous clinical trials and innovative research methodologies.

