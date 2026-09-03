Jyong Biotech Announces Participation in StockFan Virtual Investor Non-Deal Roadshow

New Taipei City, Taiwan/San Francisco, CA, Sept. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jyong Biotech Ltd. (Nasdaq: MENS) (the “Company” or “Jyong Biotech”), a science-driven biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of innovative plant-derived therapeutics, today announced it will participate in StockFan Virtual Investor Non-Deal Roadshow on Sunday, September 6, 2026 (U.S. Eastern Time) / Monday, September 7, 2026 (Taipei Time).

Event Schedule

The virtual event will be conducted in both Mandarin Chinese and English, accessible across multiple time zones to accommodate the Company’s global investor base:

New York (EDT): Sunday, September 6, 2026, from 8:30 PM to 9:30 PM

Silicon Valley (PDT): Sunday, September 6, 2026, from 5:30 PM to 6:30 PM

Taipei (CST): Monday, September 7, 2026, from 8:30 AM to 9:30 AM





Webcast registration

Investors, analysts, and media representatives are invited to join the meeting via Zoom. Please use the following link to register for the live event: https://luma.com/jfq4fafz. The Zoom ID and passcode will be sent after registration.

Participants are encouraged to log in to the meeting 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time to ensure a timely connection.

About StockFan, Inc.

Based in Silicon Valley, California, StockFan is the ultimate stock market platform designed to connect, empower, and elevate the global investor community. By offering robust stock market data with a cutting-edge social ecosystem, StockFan unites fragmented financial market tools into a cohesive public market powerhouse. Its signature StockFan App has scaled to over 60 countries, serving a passionate user base of both retail and institutional investors. For more information, please visit http://stockfan.com.

About Jyong Biotech Ltd.

Headquartered in Taiwan, Jyong Biotech Ltd. is a science-driven biotechnology company committed to developing and commercializing innovative and differentiated new drugs (plant-derived), mainly specializing in the treatment of urinary system diseases, with an initial focus on the markets of the U.S., the EU and Asia. Since its inception in 2002, the Company has built integrated capabilities that encompass all key functionalities of drug development, including early-stage drug discovery and development, pharmacology, toxicology, clinical trials, regulatory affairs, manufacturing, and commercialization. Leveraging strong research and development capabilities and a proprietary platform, the Company has been developing a series of botanical drug candidates, including its primary botanical drug candidate, BOTRESO®, another clinical-stage botanical drug candidate, and other preclinical-stage botanical drug candidates. The Company endeavors to develop and supply first-class innovative drugs to meet customers' health needs and seeks to be a valuable business organization that is held in high esteem by the public. For more information, please visit: https://jyongir.com/.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as “may,” “will,” “intend,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the registration statement, prospectuses, annual and interim reports, and other filings with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

For more information, please contact:

Jyong Biotech Ltd.

ir@jyongbio.com

Investor Relations

WFS Investor Relations Inc.

Email: services@wfsir.com

Phone: +1 628 283 9214