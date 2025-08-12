Jupiter Neurosciences Introduces Nugevia™ MND: A Cognitive Health Supplement Leveraging Clinically Validated Neuroscience

MND combines proprietary resveratrol-based platform and NovaSOL® Curcumin to enhance cognitive performance and support neuroprotective health

Jupiter, Florida, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: JUNS) ("Jupiter" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing JOTROL™, a patented resveratrol-based platform, today introduced Nugevia™ MND, a scientifically formulated supplement designed to protect and enhance cognitive function and support overall brain health. MND addresses the surging consumer demand for clinically validated cognitive wellness solutions, opening up significant market opportunities in the rapidly growing $8 trillion longevity and wellness markets.

Innovative CNS Science, Dual-Purpose Potential

Nugevia MND uniquely combines Jupiter’s proprietary JOTROL™ resveratrol technology—demonstrated to significantly improve bioavailability and central nervous system penetration—with NovaSOL® Curcumin, a highly bioavailable curcumin formulation proven effective in supporting cognitive resilience and neuroprotection. This innovative pairing targets multiple neuroprotective pathways, including reducing oxidative stress, inflammation, and supporting synaptic plasticity, thereby promoting enhanced cognitive health.

"We’ve worked extensively on our third, and in my opinion the most important, product in the Nugevia™ launch. It is my pleasure to introduce MND to the healthspan and longevity community,” stated Christer Rosén, Chairman and CEO of Jupiter Neurosciences. “My mother passed away from Alzheimer’s Disease making this particular product one that holds a deep sense of obligation and importance to me. Additionally, Jupiter’s former CFO ultimately lost his fight to Parkinson’s Disease. This is personal, this is important and based on our JOTROL pharmaceutical pre-clinical and clinical date we are here to bring what we believe is the best cognition product to the market.”

“The introduction of Nugevia MND represents a strategic step in leveraging our CNS therapeutic expertise within the consumer health market,” added Rosén. “Importantly, learnings from consumer use of MND, combined with biomarker data anticipated from our upcoming Phase II Parkinson’s disease trial, will provide valuable insights to inform our future cognitive health programs. What is the purpose of all the new ways with early detection of these progressive diseases if there is no good way to prevent them, stop them, or significantly slow them down? We are optimistic that our clinical studies will back up my belief that we have again cracked the code and MND is the solution.”

Strategic Insight, Expanded Potential

Nugevia MND is poised to generate high-margin revenue by targeting adults seeking to maintain and enhance cognitive performance, particularly amidst aging populations increasingly impacted by cognitive decline. The product also strategically complements Jupiter’s therapeutic pipeline, creating synergies between consumer and pharmaceutical segments.

Key scientifically supported benefits of Nugevia MND include:

Enhanced memory, clarity, and executive function

Reduction in neuroinflammation and oxidative stress

Support for mitochondrial function in brain cells

Potential protective effects against age-related cognitive decline

"MND not only reinforces our dual-path business strategy but also provides an immediate opportunity for revenue growth and meaningful data collection," continued Rosén. "Investors can be excited about the implications of a consumer product directly supporting our pharmaceutical development pipeline."

Nugevia MND will be commercially available through direct-to-consumer e-commerce platforms starting Fall 2025 as a convenient two-capsule daily regimen.

A digital press kit, including high-resolution product imagery and key brand information, is available at https://ir.jupiterneurosciences.com/.

About Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc.

Jupiter Neurosciences is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company pursuing a dual-path strategy to address neuroinflammation and promote healthy aging. The Company is advancing a therapeutic pipeline targeting central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases, while also expanding into the consumer longevity market with its Nugevia™ product line. Both efforts are powered by JOTROL™, Jupiter’s proprietary, enhanced resveratrol formulation that has demonstrated significantly improved bioavailability. Nugevia brings clinical-grade science to the supplement space, supporting mental clarity, skin health, and mitochondrial function. The Company’s prescription pipeline is focused broadly on CNS disorders, presently with a Phase IIa in Parkinson’s disease, includeing indications such as Alzheimer’s Disease, Mucopolysaccharidoses Type I, Friedreich’s Ataxia, and MELAS. More information may be found on the Company’s website www.jupiterneurosciences.com.

About JOTROL

Resveratrol is one of the world’s most extensively researched molecules. Thorough evaluation has shown that for the compound to be effective, it requires a high C-Max (~300 ng/ml of resveratrol in plasma), achievable only with doses exceeding 3 grams using earlier resveratrol products. Poor bioavailability has been a well-documented issue with resveratrol. Doses over 2 grams have been associated with severe gastrointestinal (GI) side effects, which have prevented the compound from receiving regulatory approval for any indication.

Jupiter Neurosciences (JUNS) conducted a Phase I study demonstrating that JOTROL™ achieves over nine times higher bioavailability compared to resveratrol used in earlier clinical trials (e.g., Turner et al., MCI/Early Alzheimer’s Disease trial, and Yui et al., Friedreich’s Ataxia trial). The results of this Phase I study, which will be cross-referenced in all upcoming JOTROL™ trials, were published in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease and AAPS Open in February 2022. JUNS is now advancing JOTROL™ toward a Phase IIa trial in Parkinson’s Disease.

In addition to its therapeutic applications, JOTROL™ serves as the foundation for Jupiter’s Nugevia™ consumer supplement line. By leveraging the same clinically validated delivery technology, Nugevia™ introduces pharmaceutical-grade bioavailability into the wellness space, offering targeted support for cognitive health, skin vitality, and cellular energy.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations, including the Company’s ability to generate revenues from the sale of JOTROL products to consumers through the DTC model. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as “approximates,” “believes,” “hopes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or other similar expressions. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct. The Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to read the risk factors contained in the Company’s final prospectus and other reports it files with the SEC before making any investment decisions regarding the Company’s securities. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law.

Contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies, Inc.

1-407-644-4256

1-800-RED-CHIP (733-2447)

JUNS@redchip.com