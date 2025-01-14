Jupiter Neurosciences Announces Strategic Focus on NLRP3 Pathway in Future JOTROL™ Trials

Jupiter, Florida, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: JUNS) (“Jupiter” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing JOTROL™, a patented resveratrol-based platform, today announced a strategic focus on targeting the NLRP3 inflammasome in all upcoming clinical trials. This shift aims to unlock new therapeutic potential for neurodegenerative diseases, longevity, and aging, positioning the Company at the forefront of innovation in neuroinflammation treatments.

The NLRP3 inflammasome is a key inflammation driver linked to central nervous system (CNS) disorders, metabolic diseases, and aging-related conditions. JOTROL, Jupiter’s flagship product, overcomes resveratrol’s historical challenges of poor bioavailability and gastrointestinal side effects. With its ability to safely reach therapeutic levels in plasma and cross the blood-brain barrier, JOTROL represents a groundbreaking advance for targeting neuroinflammatory pathways like NLRP3.

“By adding focus on NLRP3 evaluation, in addition to earlier established biomarkers, we expect to maximize JOTROL’s therapeutic potential in addressing unmet medical needs,” said Christer Rosén, Chairman and CEO of Jupiter Neurosciences. “We believe JOTROL’s ability to inhibit NLRP3, based on multiple published resveratrol trials, makes it an ideal candidate for diseases such as Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s, and it positions Jupiter to pursue additional collaborations, particularly in the rapidly growing obesity treatment market.”

Advancing Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s Research

Preclinical studies at the University of Miami have demonstrated JOTROL’s ability to mitigate key biomarkers of Parkinson’s disease, making this a primary target for Jupiter’s future trials. The company also continues to refine its strategy for Alzheimer’s research, leveraging its prior Phase I pharmacokinetics study funded by the National Institute on Aging.

The U.S. Senate’s recent passage of the “National Plan to End Parkinson’s Act” highlights the growing urgency for effective treatments, and Jupiter is aligning its clinical focus to capitalize on this momentum. With a $50 billion market for Alzheimer’s treatments and a $500 million opportunity in Parkinson’s, Jupiter is well-positioned to address these high-value areas.

Market Expansion and Strategic Partnerships

In addition to its CNS focus, Jupiter is evaluating opportunities in longevity and metabolic health. Emerging data suggests that JOTROL’s inhibition of NLRP3, when combined with GLP-1 treatments, could enhance weight loss outcomes, opening doors to potential collaborations in the obesity market—a multibillion-dollar industry.

The Company is also pursuing expansion in the Asia-Pacific region, driven by strong interest from regional partners. Recent agreements to accelerate clinical development and regulatory approval underscore Jupiter’s commitment to global growth.

Why JOTROL is Different

JOTROL’s patented micellar delivery system allows resveratrol to reach effective concentrations in the bloodstream without causing gastrointestinal side effects—a longstanding barrier for resveratrol-based treatments. This innovative approach has been validated in peer-reviewed studies and forms the basis of Jupiter’s strategy to pursue regulatory approval across multiple indications.

About Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc.

Jupiter Neurosciences is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on treating neuroinflammation, with a current focus on CNS disorders and rare diseases. The Company’s platform product, JOTROL™, is an enhanced orally administered resveratrol formulation designed and intended to deliver therapeutically relevant, safe levels of resveratrol. The Company’s pipeline is focused broadly on CNS disorder and includes indications such as Alzheimer’s Disease, Parkinson’s Disease, Mucopolysaccharidoses Type I, Friedreich’s Ataxia, and MELAS. More information may be found on the Company’s website www.jupiterneurosciences.com .

About JOTROL

Resveratrol is one of the world’s most extensively researched molecules. Thorough evaluation has shown that for the compound to be effective, it requires a high C-Max (~300 ng/ml of resveratrol in plasma), achievable only with doses exceeding 3 grams using earlier resveratrol products. Poor bioavailability has been a well-documented issue with resveratrol. Doses over 2 grams have been associated with severe gastrointestinal (GI) side effects, which have prevented the compound from receiving regulatory approval for any indication.\

Jupiter Neurosciences (JUNS) conducted a Phase I study demonstrating that JOTROL achieves over nine times higher bioavailability compared to resveratrol used in earlier clinical trials (e.g., Turner et al., MCI/Early Alzheimer’s Disease trial, and Yui et al., Friedreich’s Ataxia trial). The results of this Phase I study, which will be cross-referenced in all upcoming JOTROL trials, were published in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease and AAPS Open in February 2022.

About NLRP3

The NLRP3 inflammasome is a critical component of the innate immune system that mediates caspase-1 activation and the secretion of proinflammatory cytokines IL-1β/IL-18 in response to microbial infection and cellular damage. However, the aberrant activation of the NLRP3 inflammasome has been linked with several inflammatory disorders, which include cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, Alzheimer’s disease, diabetes, and atherosclerosis. The NLRP3 inflammasome is activated by diverse stimuli, and multiple molecular and cellular events, including ionic flux, mitochondrial dysfunction, and the production of reactive oxygen species, and lysosomal damage have been shown to trigger its activation. Kelley N, Jeltema D, Duan Y, He Y. The NLRP3 Inflammasome: An Overview of Mechanisms of Activation and Regulation. Int J Mol Sci. 2019 Jul 6;20(13):3328. doi: 10.3390/ijms20133328. PMID: 31284572; PMCID: PMC6651423.

