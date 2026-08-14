Jupiter Endovascular Appoints Catalin Toma, MD, as Chief Medical Officer

MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#TFX--Jupiter Endovascular Inc., a medical technology company developing a new class of endovascular interventions based on its proprietary Transforming Fixation (TFX) technology, today announced the appointment of renowned interventional cardiologist Catalin Toma, MD, as Chief Medical Officer. The newly created role has global scope, reflecting the company's ambitions beyond the U.S.

Dr. Toma brings extensive clinical and research experience across the structural heart and interventional landscape to his new role with Jupiter Endovascular. He serves concomitantly as Director of Interventional Cardiology for the UPMC Heart and Vascular Institute, is an Associate Professor of Medicine at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, and leads the Chronic Total Occlusion Program at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital. He has served as Co-Principal Investigator for a clinical study of the company’s Vertex™ Thrombectomy System for pulmonary embolism, as well as for many other high-profile clinical trials in the interventional space, including leading pulmonary embolism systems and transcatheter heart valves. He has published extensively and holds several invention patents.

“Dr. Toma is a globally recognized physician, researcher and leader in interventional cardiovascular medicine,” said Carl J. St. Bernard, Chief Executive Officer of Jupiter Endovascular. “His experience treating patients with complex pulmonary vascular and structural heart disease, combined with his deep understanding of the clinical evidence required to advance new therapies, will be invaluable as we realize the potential of our TFX platform. We are delighted to welcome him as our Chief Medical Officer.”

“Jupiter Endovascular is addressing a long-standing challenge in cardiovascular intervention, which is balancing the competing needs of flexibility and stability in your catheters without creating cardiac distress in unstable patients,” said Dr. Toma. “I have seen the capabilities of the company’s TFX technology in the Vertex System that enables one catheter to change its state from flexible to fixed, and back again, firsthand in the SPIRARE II trial and am very encouraged about its potential to enable us to do more than we can today with current commercial technologies. I’m also energized by the company’s vision to look beyond clot removal to the restoration of patient hemodynamics and right-heart recovery with the intent to improve long-term prospects for PE patients.”

About the Vertex™ Thrombectomy System and TFX Technology

The Vertex Thrombectomy System leverages Jupiter Endovascular’s proprietary Transforming Fixation (TFX) platform technology to navigate flexibly through the right heart and transform into a stabilized state in the pulmonary arteries for precise, controlled intervention. TFX’s unique capability to decouple flexible navigation from stable support addresses long-standing challenges in pulmonary embolism thrombectomy related to cardiac strain, guidewire reliance, and reliable vessel access—enabling the system to achieve afterload relief and hemodynamic recovery alongside clot removal.

About Jupiter Endovascular

Jupiter Endovascular Inc. is a Menlo Park, California-based medical technology company developing a new class of endovascular interventions using its proprietary Transforming Fixation (TFX) technology. The company’s Vertex Thrombectomy System is designed to provide physicians with on-demand stability and control during transcatheter intervention in the pulmonary vasculature. For more information, visit jupiterendo.com.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on estimates and assumptions of Jupiter Endovascular management and are believed to be reasonable, though they are inherently uncertain and difficult to predict. Our forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied based on a number of factors, including but not limited to, unexpected clinical trial timing and outcomes, results of expanded clinical experience, and unanticipated impacts of regulatory decisions.

Rx Only. The Vertex Thrombectomy System is indicated for use in the pulmonary arteries for: the non-surgical removal of emboli and thrombi, and the injection, infusion, and/or aspiration of contrast media and other fluids. The Vertex Thrombectomy System is intended for the treatment of pulmonary embolism. Potential adverse events include, but are not limited to, bleeding/blood loss and perforation of pulmonary arteries. Before use, refer to the Instructions for Use for complete indications, contraindications, warnings, precautions, potential adverse events, and instructions.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Michelle McAdam, Chronic Communications, Inc.

michelle@chronic-comm.com

(310) 902-1274