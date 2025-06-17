June Health Launches to Redefine Women’s Health as a Strategic Employer Benefit

Employers in Canada can now close the care gap for women in the workforce through timely access to expert-led, integrated care and convenient treatment options

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#JuneHealth--June Health, a comprehensive virtual care platform built specifically to serve women’s health needs, today announced its national launch. June Health offers coordinated, clinically rigorous medical and lifestyle-oriented care tailored to perimenopause and midlife health. The multidisciplinary solution, which is the first to provide benefits navigation and include pharmacy and marketplace integrations, is available to individuals and offered as a modern workplace benefit for progressive employers, insurers, and health provider networks.

Women over 40 represent the fastest-growing segment of the workforce, yet most health benefit programs still fail to directly address the complex and interconnected health needs of this population. June Health changes this through a convenient digital platform that provides virtual clinical care, on-demand treatment and benefits coordination, AI-powered navigation, a digital pharmacy, expert-vetted health supplements, and women’s mental health support – all in one seamless user experience.

“Untreated perimenopause is a silent productivity and retention crisis that hits companies where it hurts – in absenteeism, burnout, and talent attrition. June is purpose-built to solve this clinically, digitally, and operationally at scale,” said Lori Casselman, founder and CEO of June Health. “The unfortunate reality is that timely access to expert midlife care is out of reach for many women, and employers have a tremendous opportunity to be part of the solution. It’s a necessary evolution of healthcare benefits, which are built to support the health needs of an entire workforce.”

A Platform Designed for Employers. A Model Built for Real Life.

Unlike generic telehealth or symptom-based consumer apps, June Health delivers a full-stack care model centered around managing the common and often debilitating health symptoms associated with perimenopause. The platform combines the convenience of virtual care with the credibility of a multidisciplinary team of health experts, including physicians, nurse practitioners, dietitians, mental health professionals, and naturopaths – trained and credentialed in the science and lived experience of women.

For employers, June offers a ready-to-deploy benefit that complements existing health plans, reduces healthcare costs, and drives measurable workforce ROI. With the Canadian economy losing an estimated $3.5 billion annually due to unaddressed menopause symptoms, June Health helps employers tackle one of the last remaining frontiers in inclusive, high-impact benefits design.

“Perimenopause can last up to 10 years, presents with over 40 common symptoms, and affects everything from cognitive function to cardiovascular health,” said Dr. Romy Nitsch, Medical Director at June Health. “It’s time we stopped treating this as a lifestyle issue and started addressing it as the complex medical phase it truly is. Our team delivers evidence-based care that reflects the whole woman – her biology, her stress load, and her full healthcare needs.”

How June Works: A Tech-Enabled Ecosystem for Women’s Health

June isn’t just virtual care, it’s a connected care ecosystem. The platform’s unique service architecture ensures that women receive timely, personalized, empathetic, proactive, and continuous support throughout their health journey. Key features include:

Intelligent Triage and Clinical Matching – A proprietary intake system that rapidly assesses symptoms and connects members to the right specialists at the right time.

– A proprietary intake system that rapidly assesses symptoms and connects members to the right specialists at the right time. Multidisciplinary Clinical Team – Access to a co-ordinated team of certified women’s health experts, including physicians, naturopaths, registered dietitians, mental health professionals, weight management and fitness specialists, and more. Delivered through convenient virtual appointments tailored to busy lives.

– Access to a co-ordinated team of certified women’s health experts, including physicians, naturopaths, registered dietitians, mental health professionals, weight management and fitness specialists, and more. Delivered through convenient virtual appointments tailored to busy lives. Dedicated Care Coordinators – Personal care advocates help women navigate coverage, treatment options, and provider referrals, taking the friction out of care.

– Personal care advocates help women navigate coverage, treatment options, and provider referrals, taking the friction out of care. Integrated Pharmacy and Supplement Marketplace – Curated, clinically-backed products delivered to members’ doors via seamless in-app ordering.

– Curated, clinically-backed products delivered to members’ doors via seamless in-app ordering. Community and Education Hub – On-demand programs, peer support, and trusted resources designed for the midlife experience.

– On-demand programs, peer support, and trusted resources designed for the midlife experience. AI-Powered Assistant: Ask June – A 24/7 smart concierge offering real-time guidance, symptom tracking, care navigation, and escalation to human care when needed.

Closing the Gap for Good

More than 10 million women in Canada are navigating midlife health changes, many in silence and without the support of trained clinicians who understand the issues they face. June Health exists to change that, not only by delivering personalized, expert care to women, but by helping forward-looking employers become part of the solution.

A Founding Story Rooted in Lived Experience and Deep Market Insight

June Health was founded by Lori Casselman, an experienced healthcare executive who saw firsthand how the healthcare system and employee benefit models have failed to address the serious health symptoms women navigate through midlife. With leadership experience at Sun Life, Telus Health, and as former Chief Health Officer at League, Lori recognized a pressing opportunity to build a more personalized, clinically rigorous, and scalable solution.

To bring this vision to life, she partnered with Dr. Romy Nitsch, MD, MHSc, Medical Director and Deputy Department Head, Obstetrics & Gynecology, and Associate Professor, Faculty of Medicine, Queen’s University; and Fazlin Bandali, a seasoned operator with a decade of experience at Shopify, following several early-stage tech startup roles. Together, this multidisciplinary team brings expertise across healthcare and insurance, clinical excellence, and digital product innovation to uniquely position June Health to lead this category.

Employers that want to offer June Health as a workplace benefit can contact June Health at support@junewomenshealth.com or www.junehealth.care.

About June Health

June Health is Canada’s first fully integrated virtual care platform dedicated to midlife women’s health. Purpose-built to support employers, health plans, and providers, June offers end-to-end clinical support, AI-powered care navigation, pharmacy integration, and a curated digital health marketplace. June is on a mission to close the midlife care gap and make personalized, expert care accessible for every woman — whenever and wherever she needs it.

