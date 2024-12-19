Juncell Therapeutics Opens State-of-the-Art Facility for TIL Production

SHANGHAI, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanghai Juncell Therapeutics Co., Ltd. (Juncell Therapeutics), a clinical-stage biotech focused on innovative IL-2-independent Tumor-Infiltrating Lymphocyte (TIL) therapies, announced the grand opening of its state-of-the-art TIL manufacturing facility located at Anting International Medical Industry Park in Jiading District, Shanghai, China. This facility has the largest capacity and was constructed in compliance with the highest standards.

Juncell Therapeutics’ state-of-the-art facility, with a total area exceeding 16,000 square meters, houses the company’s production center, quality center, data center, and operation center. This facility, with a designed production capacity of TIL products for 6,000-10,000 patients annually, represents another significant milestone following the approval of GC101, the world’s first IL-2-administration-free natural TIL therapy with a low-intensity pretreatment, to enter the pivotal Phase II clinical trial. The establishment of this facility will significantly promote the development of high-quality TIL products and the transformation of disruptive technologies into new quality productive forces.

Officials from National Development and Reform Commission, Shanghai Municipality, Jiading District, Anting Town, and Anting International Medical Industry Park, as well as representatives from various investment institutions, clinical experts, and executives from leading industrial companies, attended the ceremony to witness the grand opening of Juncell’s high-standard TIL manufacturing facility, and to celebrate Juncell’s development milestone.

Zhou Hanmin, a Standing Committee Member of the CPPCC National Committee and Chairman of Shanghai Public Diplomacy Association, delivered a speech stating that the biopharmaceutical industry is a strategic emerging industry with tremendous potential, a future industry and a blue ocean industry. TIL therapy belongs to cutting-edge precision medicine and is a representative of new quality productive forces. He believes that the launch of Juncell Therapeutics’ state-of-the-art TIL manufacturing facility will strongly promote the development of the TIL therapy industry, benefit cancer patients and create huge social and economic values.

Lu Zufang, a Standing Committee member of the Jiading District Committee and Executive Deputy District Head, said that the successful completion of Juncell Therapeutics’ new quality TIL manufacturing facility is an important achievement of mutual trust, cooperation, and win-win results between the government and Juncell. She expressed her pleasure in seeing Juncell Therapeutics starting from “unmet clinical needs,” engaging in independent innovation, being enterprising, and bravely climbing the peak of solid tumor treatment. She looks forward to Juncell Therapeutics taking this opportunity to continue to work diligently, accelerate the cultivation and development of the new quality TIL industry, bring hope to cancer patients and contribute to the high-quality development of the biomedical industry in Shanghai.

Sun Pengjun, Chairman of Fudan Science and Innovation Fund and Chairman and General Manager of Shanghai Furong Investment Co., Ltd., Fei Jianjiang, Founding Partner of Oriza Seed Venture Capital Management Co., Ltd., and He Shaojun, Chairman of the Wuhan University Shanghai Alumni Association, and other guests all expressed their congratulations on the completion of the facility and are looking forward to the next developmental milestone of Juncell Therapeutics.

Dr. Jin Huajun, the founder of Juncell Therapeutics, expressed his heartfelt gratitude to all the leaders and guests present at the ceremony. He stated that the company was founded and grew in Jiading, received care and support from the government and partners. Currently, GC101, the world’s first IL-2-administration-free natural TIL therapy, has entered the pivotal Phase II clinical trial and is expected to be launched in 2026. The first-in-class non-viral gene-modified TIL therapy GC203 has entered Phase I clinical trial and is anticipated to be launched in 2027. The two products have demonstrated excellent clinical efficacy and safety. Committed to its mission of “Rebuild cells, Rescue lives”, the company will deliver safe, competent, affordable and high-quality TIL therapies to patients.

Juncell Therapeutics is a biotech dedicated to developing high-quality, accessible IL-2-independent TIL therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. Juncell Therapeutics has established its proprietary DeepTIL® cell expansion platform and NovaGMP® gene modification platform, which are designed to address the key challenges of conventional TIL therapies, making TILs “robust, competent, affordable, and accessible.” Two clinical-stage TIL therapies have demonstrated promising safety and efficacy in the treatment of ten types of heavily pretreated advanced solid tumors, including lung cancer, triple-negative breast cancer, pancreatic cancer, high-grade glioma, ovarian cancer, endometrial cancer, cervical cancer, head and neck cancer, bile duct cancer and melanoma.

