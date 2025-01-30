Julie Kim Will Succeed Christophe Weber as CEO of Takeda in June 2026

CEO Christophe Weber to retire from Takeda in June 2026 after 12 years

Julie Kim, president of the U.S. Business Unit, named to succeed Weber after multi-year succession process

OSAKA, Japan & CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Takeda (TOKYO:4502/NYSE:TAK) announced today that its Board of Directors made the decision unanimously to appoint Julie Kim, currently president of Takeda’s U.S. Business Unit, as the successor to Christophe Weber, Takeda’s president, chief executive officer (CEO) and representative director, when Mr. Weber retires from the company in June 2026. Mrs. Kim will be proposed as a candidate for election to the Board at Takeda’s Annual General Shareholders Meeting held in June 2026. Mr. Weber will not hold a Board seat after retiring from Takeda.





“The Board of Directors has unanimously chosen Julie Kim to lead Takeda into the next chapter, building on the company’s success under Christophe Weber’s remarkable leadership,” said Masami Iijima, chair of the Board of Directors meeting and of the Nomination Committee. “During Christophe’s 12 years of leadership, Takeda has transformed into a competitive, global R&D-driven biopharmaceutical company, with a long-term sustainable business model. We are grateful for his tremendous impact and for his continued leadership at Takeda and support to Julie over the next 18 months. Julie is an outstanding leader who has made significant contributions to the company, notably in leading the U.S. business and the Plasma-Derived Therapies Business Unit previously. She is an experienced, values-based leader who will fully uphold our corporate culture and expand the impact we can have for patients around the world.”

Commenting on the selection process, Mr. Iijima said that “after undergoing a multi-year succession process, the Board determined that Julie Kim is the best leader among a strong pool of both internal and external candidates. The selection process followed by the Nomination Committee and the Board has been thorough and exemplary.”

“For several years, I have worked with the Board to ensure a smooth succession,” said Christophe Weber. “Now is the right time to appoint my successor given our competitive growth outlook, new product launches expected from the second half of 2026 onwards and the anticipated retirement of some external independent directors in the coming years. The Board’s selection of Julie is outstanding. I have worked closely with Julie for the past six years and have witnessed firsthand her values, intellect, grit and dedication to our people and patients.”

“Takeda is a unique company, and I am deeply honored to have been chosen to lead it,” said Julie Kim. “Thanks to Christophe’s phenomenal leadership, Takeda has become a global biopharmaceutical powerhouse with a promising late-stage pipeline. I am excited to guide Takeda through the next phase, together with our exceptional and talented people, while staying true to our strong culture that is rooted in our values and shaped by a heritage of more than 240 years. I want to thank the Board of Directors for their confidence in me. I look forward to working with the Board, Takeda’s executive team and all colleagues to serve and create long-term value for patients, shareholders and society.”

About Christophe Weber

Christophe Weber joined Takeda in April 2014 as chief operating officer. He was named president and representative director in June 2014, and subsequently appointed CEO in April 2015. Under Mr. Weber’s leadership, Takeda has focused on enhancing competitiveness through globalization and R&D transformation, while fostering a diverse and inclusive work environment and reinforcing ethical values and corporate governance.

About Julie Kim

Julie Kim has been the president of the U.S. Business Unit and U.S. country head since 2022, and a member of the Takeda Executive Team since 2019. With three decades of experience in health care, Mrs. Kim has held leadership positions at global, regional, country and functional levels. Her extensive background covers a range of therapeutic areas, international market access, general management, marketing and emerging market development.

About Takeda

Takeda is focused on creating better health for people and a brighter future for the world. We aim to discover and deliver life-transforming treatments in our core therapeutic and business areas, including gastrointestinal and inflammation, rare diseases, plasma-derived therapies, oncology, neuroscience and vaccines. Together with our partners, we aim to improve the patient experience and advance a new frontier of treatment options through our dynamic and diverse pipeline. As a leading values-based, R&D-driven biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Japan, we are guided by our commitment to patients, our people and the planet. Our employees in approximately 80 countries and regions are driven by our purpose and are grounded in the values that have defined us for more than two centuries. For more information, visit www.takeda.com.

(Attachment)

1. Changes in Appointment and Titles of Representative Directors Name New Title (planned) Current Title Julie Kim Representative Director, President & Chief Executive Officer* President, U.S. Business Unit and U.S. Country Head Christophe Weber Retirement Representative Director, President & Chief Executive Officer * Subject to election and appointment at the 150th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders and Board of Directors meeting in June 2026.

2. Biography of Newly Appointed Representative Director Date of Birth Business Experience Number of ADSs Held* June 6, 1970 June 2016 Joined Shire plc 95,065 ADSs June 2016 Head of International Value Demonstration & Access May 2018 Head of Global Hematology Franchise January 2019 Joined Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited January 2019 President, Plasma-Derived Therapies Business Unit April 2022 President, U.S. Business Unit, and U.S. Country Head (to present) *There are no ordinary shares held as of the filing date.

3. Effective Date of Changes (planned)

June 2026

