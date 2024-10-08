Judo Bio Launches with $100 Million Financing to Develop Oligonucleotide Therapies Delivered to the Kidney and Appoints Rajiv Patni as CEO

STRIKE platform to deliver siRNA and other genetic medicines to the kidney for the treatment of systemic diseases and renal diseases





Lead pipeline programs use megalin receptors for intracellular delivery of ligand-siRNA conjugates to specific kidney cells to target and silence genes, including solute carrier proteins

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Judo Bio, a biotechnology company pioneering oligonucleotide medicines delivered to the kidney, today announced the company’s launch and $100 million in initial financing, including seed financing and Series A. Atlas Venture founded and incubated Judo Bio with The Column Group joining the seed financing. The Series A was recently closed and co-led by Atlas Venture, TCG and Droia Ventures, with participation from Digitalis Ventures, Euclidean Capital, Alexandria Venture Investments, YK Bioventures, and other undisclosed funds. Judo Bio also announced the appointment of biopharma industry veteran Rajiv Patni, M.D., as the company’s Chief Executive Officer and Board director.

Judo Bio has discovered a novel approach to create oligonucleotide medicines targeted to the kidney, an organ that has been challenging to access for genetic medicines. The company has completed preclinical studies successfully demonstrating receptor-mediated delivery of oligonucleotides to the kidney with proprietary ligand-siRNA conjugates that silence multiple target genes.

The proceeds from the financing will be used to advance the lead ligand-siRNA conjugate to the clinic and to further build the company’s proprietary STRIKE (Selectively Targeting RNA Into KidnEy) platform. Judo Bio’s initial pipeline programs are megalin-STRIKERs that use the megalin receptor family to selectively deliver siRNA therapeutics to the proximal tubule epithelial cells of the kidney. These megalin-STRIKERs are designed to silence mRNA, resulting in reduction of specific solute carrier proteins (SLCs). SLCs contribute to the homeostasis of circulating substances, including amino acids, electrolytes, glucose, and other metabolites. Targeting SLCs is an established approach for the treatment of various systemic diseases.

Kevin Bitterman, Ph.D., Partner at Atlas Venture, commented, “The Judo team should be applauded for their achievements to date. In a short period, the company has developed a novel platform, demonstrated potent and selective gene knockdown in specific kidney regions, and constructed a pipeline of compelling programs that we are excited to see advanced towards the clinic.”

Judo Bio has appointed Rajiv Patni as its CEO. Dr. Patni is a 25-year veteran of the pharma and public biotech ecosystem. Most recently, he served at Chief R&D Officer at Reata Pharmaceuticals until its acquisition by Biogen in 2023. Previously, he served as Chief Medical Officer at several successful public small-cap biotech companies, including Global Blood Therapeutics and Portola Pharmaceuticals. He joined these companies at inflection points in their R&D trajectory. During his tenure, Dr. Patni supported team efforts for initial drug approvals, indication expansions, and acquisitions by larger companies. Earlier in his career, Dr. Patni held roles at Pfizer, Roche, and Actelion.

“I am humbled to join an outstanding and very supportive leadership team, board and advisory group. They are bona-fide experts in oligonucleotide science and therapeutics, as well as company creation. With the Series A funding in hand, Judo can build on its solid foundation and nominate a series of development candidates, with efficient and timely proof-of-concept data readouts,” said Dr. Patni.

World class team of oligonucleotide drug developers and business leaders

John Maraganore, Ph.D., founder and former CEO of Alnylam, commented, “The promise of renally-targeted oligonucleotide medicines has been a long-standing challenge. With Judo Bio’s discovery of novel ligands that result in oligonucleotide delivery to specific kidney cells, diseases that were intractable to this approach may now be within reach.”

Judo Bio’s leadership team, scientific advisors and Board of directors bring unparalleled knowledge of oligonucleotide therapies and a proven track record of discovering and developing transformative therapies. The company’s scientific team is led by Alfica Sehgal, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, who has more than 15 years of experience working on leading-edge RNA and siRNA therapeutic programs at CAMP4 Therapeutics and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Concurrent with the Series A financing, Judo Bio’s Board of directors includes the following members:

Kevin Bitterman, Ph.D. – Partner, Atlas Venture

Samuel Bjork – Partner, Digitalis Ventures

Jeff Goater – Partner, the Column Group – Executive Chair

George Golumbeski, Ph.D. – Partner, Droia Ventures

Ankit Mahadevia, M.D. – Independent Director

Rajiv Patni, M.D. – CEO, Judo Bio

Judo Bio’s advisors include world-renowned experts with collectively decades of experience understanding oligonucleotide drugs, targeting the kidney for innovative therapeutics, and building and scaling biotech companies.

Andrew Fraley, Ph.D. – Judo Bio Co-Founder

Chelsea Place Johnson, Ph.D. – Judo Bio Co-Founder, Principal at Atlas Venture

Niranjan Kameswaran, Ph.D. – Entrepreneur-in-Residence at Atlas Venture

John Maraganore, Ph.D. – Alnylam Founder and former CEO

Peter Mundel, M.D. – Nephrology physician-scientist, Goldfinch Bio Founder

Steven Robinette, Ph.D. – Judo Bio Founder and former Interim CEO, Venture Partner at Atlas Venture

Ora Weisz, Ph.D. – Professor of Medicine, University of Pittsburgh

About Judo Bio

Judo Bio is pioneering oligonucleotide medicines delivered to the kidney, opening the way for new genetic medicines for systemic and renal diseases. With its STRIKE (Selectively Targeting RNA Into KidnEy) platform, the company is using a proprietary approach to create ligand-RNA conjugate drugs designed for receptor-mediated update by specific kidney cell types, resulting in gene silencing of disease-modifying target genes. Judo Bio’s initial pipeline programs are megalin-STRIKERs that use the megalin receptor family to selectively deliver siRNA therapeutics to the proximal tubule of the kidney to silence mRNA expression of specific solute carrier proteins (SLCs), thereby inhibiting the uptake of circulating solutes linked to systemic diseases. Located in Cambridge, MA, Judo Bio’s team and advisors include experts in oligonucleotide therapies and innovative drug development. For more information, visit www.judo.bio and follow us on LinkedIn.

