Journey Medical Corporation to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Journey Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: DERM) (“Journey Medical,” “the Company,” “we” or “our”), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company primarily focused on selling and marketing FDA-approved prescription pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions, today announced that Claude Maraoui, Co-Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview at the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday, August 20, 2025 at 12:35 p.m. ET. All sessions will be conducted virtually through video webcasts.

For more information or to register for the conference, please visit: https://emerginggrowth.com/conference/ .

If attendees are unable to join the live event, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and the Emerging Growth YouTube Channel, http://www.YouTube.com/EmergingGrowthConference .

About Journey Medical Corporation

Journey Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: DERM) (“Journey Medical”) is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that primarily focuses on the selling and marketing of FDA-approved prescription pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions through its efficient sales and marketing model. The Company currently markets eight branded FDA-approved prescription drugs that help treat and heal common skin conditions. The Journey Medical team comprises industry experts with extensive experience in developing and commercializing some of dermatology’s most successful prescription brands. Journey Medical is located in Scottsdale, Arizona and was founded by Fortress Biotech, Inc. (Nasdaq: FBIO). Journey Medical’s common stock is registered under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and it files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). For additional information about Journey Medical, visit www.journeymedicalcorp.com .

Company Contact:

Jaclyn Jaffe

(781) 652-4500

ir@jmcderm.com