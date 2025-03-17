Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) Study Provides Further Evidence that CEL-SCI’s Multikine Can Treat Unmet Need in ~70% of Head and Neck Patients Based on PD-L1 Expression

The DEPEND study demonstrates that checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab (Opdivo®) works best with high levels of PD-L1 biomarker, but does not work well with low levels of PD-L1

Multikine* is uniquely positioned in the field as the only oncology drug used as a neoadjuvant that has demonstrated overall survival benefit in head and neck cancer patients whose tumors express low levels of PD-L1

Multikine aims to address a major treatment gap for head and neck cancer patients where about 70% have low PD-L1 expression, in its upcoming confirmatory Registration Trial

VIENNA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$CVM #Multikine--CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE American: CVM) today announced that a third-party study published on March 6, 2025 in JAMA Oncology titled “Neoadjuvant Nivolumab Plus Chemotherapy Followed by Response-Stratified Chemoradiation Therapy in HPV-Negative Head and Neck Cancer: The DEPEND Phase 2 Non-randomized Clinical Trial” provided data that support Multikine’s use as a neoadjuvant treatment in patients with tumors having low PD-L1 expression in its upcoming confirmatory head and neck cancer Registration Trial.





“With these latest findings published in JAMA, industry is taking notice. We believe there is growing interest in Multikine as an advanced clinical stage asset that can prolong life for about 70% of head and neck cancer patients whose tumors have low PD-L1 expression,” stated CEL-SCI’s CEO Geert Kersten.

The DEPEND study evaluated nivolumab as a neoadjuvant immunotherapy in human papilloma virus (HPV)–negative locoregionally advanced head and neck cancer. Nivolumab is already an FDA approved treatment for recurrent metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. The authors of the JAMA publication stated: “Taken together the DEPEND results further support the importance of PD-L1 expression as a predictive biomarker with immunotherapy trials in curative intent setting and may be an important selection criterion in subsequent trials”.

The findings of the DEPEND study are very important and timely. They are similar to the findings in CEL-SCI’s Phase 3 study, namely that PD-L1 inhibitors such as Opdivo work best in patients who have high levels of PD-L1, but do not work well in patients with low or zero levels of PD-L1. Conversely, Multikine, which has a very different mechanism of action, worked best in patients who have low to zero levels of PD-L1. This underscores the potential of Multikine to address a critical unmet need amongst newly diagnosed head and neck cancer patients whose tumors have low PD-L1 expression, representing about 70% of this patient population.

The DEPEND Phase 2 data also confirm the independent findings reviewed by the FDA’s recent Oncologic Advisory Committee meeting (September 2024) on the use of checkpoint inhibitors including blockbuster drugs nivolumab and pembrolizumab, which appear to not work well in patients with low PD-L1 expression. To CEL-SCI’s knowledge, Multikine is the only oncology drug with solid data showing overall survival benefit when used as a neoadjuvant treatment in newly diagnosed locally advanced head and neck cancer patients whose tumors have low PD-L1 expression.

Multikine is an investigational cancer immunotherapy (treatment) given to newly diagnosed head and neck cancer patients before the primary standard of care treatment. CEL-SCI’s confirmatory Registration Trial, which has received the FDA’s go-ahead, will enroll patients with previously untreated resectable disease, stage 3 and 4 head and neck cancer who have low PD-L1 tumor expression and no lymph node involvement. During CEL-SCI’s completed Phase 3 clinical trial, the 5-year survival rate of this target patient population increased to 73% when patients were treated with Multikine before standard of care vs 45% for control patients who received only the standard of care treatments.

About CEL-SCI Corporation

CEL-SCI believes that boosting a patient’s immune system before surgery, radiotherapy and chemotherapy have damaged it, should provide the greatest possible impact on survival. Multikine is designed to help the immune system “target” the tumor at a time when the immune system is still relatively intact and thereby thought to be better able to mount an attack on the tumor.

Multikine (Leukocyte Interleukin, Injection), given right after diagnosis and before surgery, has been dosed in over 740 patients and received Orphan Drug designation from the FDA for neoadjuvant therapy in patients with squamous cell carcinoma (cancer) of the head and neck. Based on the data from the completed randomized controlled Phase 3 study, the FDA concurred with CEL-SCI’s target patient selection criteria and gave the go-ahead to conduct a confirmatory Registration Study. The study will enroll 212 newly diagnosed locally advanced primary treatment naïve resectable head and neck cancer patients with no lymph node involvement (determined via PET scan) and with low PD-L1 tumor expression (determined via biopsy), representing about 100,000 patients annually.

The Company has operations in Vienna, Virginia, and near/in Baltimore, Maryland.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. When used in this press release, the words “intends,” “believes,” “anticipated,” “plans” and “expects,” and similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include an inability to duplicate the clinical results demonstrated in clinical studies, timely development of any potential products that can be shown to be safe and effective, receiving necessary regulatory approvals, difficulties in manufacturing any of the Company’s potential products, inability to raise the necessary capital and the risk factors set forth from time to time in CEL-SCI’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to its report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2024. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the result of any revision to these forward-looking statements which may be made to reflect the events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

* Multikine (Leukocyte Interleukin, Injection) is the trademark that CEL-SCI has registered for this investigational therapy. This proprietary name is subject to FDA review in connection with the Company’s future anticipated regulatory submission for approval. Multikine has not been licensed or approved for sale, barter or exchange by the FDA or any other regulatory agency. Similarly, its safety or efficacy has not been established for any use.

