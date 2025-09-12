Journal of Neuro-Oncology Publishes New Data Reinforcing GammaTile® Efficacy in Treating Recurrent Brain Metastases

Latest Evidence Confirms Excellent Outcomes for Patients with Brain Metastases that have Returned After Prior Radiation

TEMPE, Ariz., Sept. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GT Medical Technologies, a medical device company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with brain tumors, today announced the publication of new clinical data in the Journal of Neuro-Oncology. The study, titled "Cesium-131 collagen tile brachytherapy for salvage and recurrent intracranial metastases," was led by investigators at MD Anderson Center and supports the use of GammaTile® radiation therapy for patients with recurrent brain metastases following prior tumor removal and external beam radiation therapy (EBRT).

GammaTile is a bioabsorbable collagen implant embedded with cesium-131 radiation seeds, designed to deliver immediate, targeted radiation at the time of tumor removal surgery.1 By placing radiation directly at the site where recurrence is most likely, GammaTile provides continuous therapy while the patient recovers from surgery – closing the treatment gap that typically exists between surgery and post-operative radiation.1

Patients with recurrent brain metastases face unique challenges: prior radiation limits safe re-irradiation doses and increases the risk of radiation toxicity to healthy brain tissue, making local control difficult to achieve.2 At the same time, advancements in systemic therapies are enabling patients with metastatic disease to live longer, making local control of brain tumors more important than ever.2,3

The study evaluated 31 patients (38 tumors) previously treated with stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS) who underwent salvage resection with GammaTile. The cumulative incidence of local failure at 1 year was 13% overall, and 6.4% among tumors with gross total resection (full tumor removal) prior to GammaTile implantation.3 Interpreted in terms of local control, this translates to approximately 87% and 94% of tumors, respectively, achieving local control at 1 year, alongside a notably low incidence of symptomatic radiation toxicity (8%).3

This marks the fourth peer-reviewed publication demonstrating favorable outcomes with GammaTile in this challenging clinical scenario.2-5 Historically, recurrence rates with resection alone approach 40% at 1 year, and resection with repeat stereotactic surgery (SRS) yields 71-75% local control at 1 year, often with higher toxicity.6-9 By contrast, GammaTile has demonstrated 80-100% local control at 1 year with low levels of toxicity.2-5

This clinical evidence from MD Anderson Center builds on the growing body of data supporting GammaTile, closely following a recent study from researchers at the Miami Cancer Institute.9 That analysis demonstrated that GammaTile delivers significantly higher therapeutic dose to the surgical cavity while reducing radiation exposure to healthy brain tissue compared to stereotactic radiation therapy approaches. Together, these findings highlight both the clinical efficacy and unique dosimetric advantages of GammaTile, underscoring its potential to set a new benchmark for the management of recurrent brain metastases after prior treatment.

"Patients with recurrent brain metastases often face limited options, since prior radiation restricts what we can safely deliver and local recurrence rates remain high," said Michael Garcia, MD, MS, Chief Medical Officer, GT Medical Technologies. "These results show that GammaTile can provide durable local control with low toxicity, even in a population that has already received radiation. As systemic therapies extend survival for patients with metastatic disease, achieving reliable local brain tumor control has never been more important."

About GT Medical Technologies, Inc.



GT Medical Technologies was founded by a dedicated team of brain tumor specialists to address unmet needs in brain tumor treatment. The company is committed to improving the lives of patients with brain tumors through innovative solutions that elevate the standard of care.

About GammaTile



GammaTile is an FDA-cleared, bioabsorbable collagen implant embedded with radiation seeds, designed for patients with operable brain tumors. By delivering radiation directly from within—placed into the surgical cavity at the time of tumor removal—GammaTile provides immediate, localized treatment. This approach targets remaining cancer cells when they are at their lowest levels to help prevent regrowth, while minimizing radiation exposure to healthy brain tissue.

Since its full market launch in the United States in March 2020, GammaTile has been adopted by more than 100 leading centers, underscoring its growing acceptance in both academic and community healthcare settings. For more information, visit gammatile.com and follow @GammaTile on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X.

Media Contact

Dawn Fallon



New Dawn Communications LLC



Dfallon@newdawncomms.com

References

Garcia MA et al. J Neurooncol. 166:203-212 (2024). Imber BS, et al. J Neurooncol. 159(3):609-618 (2022). Beckham TH, Cha EE, Rooney MK, et al. J Neurooncol (2025). Kutuk T, et al. Brachytherapy. 22(6):872-881 (2023). Nakaji P, et al. Cureus. 12(11):e11570 (2020). Buszek SM, et al. Pract Radiat Oncol. 13:e499-e503 (2023). Wilcox JA, et al. J Neurooncol. 155:277-286(2021). Holt DE, et al. Front Oncol. 5:84 (2015). Kutuk T, et al. Brachytherapy. 23(6):751-760 (2024).

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/journal-of-neuro-oncology-publishes-new-data-reinforcing-gammatile-efficacy-in-treating-recurrent-brain-metastases-302553545.html

SOURCE GT Medical Technologies