Join Biovie’s Exclusive Live Investor Webinar and Q&A Session on March 4

CARSON CITY, Nev., Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ: BIVI) (“BioVie” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage company developing innovative drug therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases, is pleased to invite investors to a webinar on March 4, 2026, at 4:15 p.m. ET.

The exclusive event, hosted by RedChip Companies, will feature Cuong Do, President and CEO of BioVie, who will discuss BioVie’s investigational drug candidate bezisterim (NE3107), a first-in-class, orally available small molecule that targets inflammation and insulin resistance, two key drivers of Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and Long COVID, where it has shown encouraging signals of improved cognition, motor function, and reduced neuroinflammation across clinical studies.

He will also outline progress with BIV201, BioVie’s orphan drug candidate for patients suffering from cirrhosis and ascites, who are subject to life-threatening complications with no FDA-approved therapies. With multiple clinical programs potentially advancing into late-stage development, strong safety data, and multi-billion-dollar market opportunities, BioVie is positioned to deliver significant value creation as it approaches pivotal milestones and potential partnerships.

A live Q&A session with management will follow the presentation.

To register for the free webinar, please visit: https://www.redchip.com/webinar/BIVI/81669806685

Questions can be pre-submitted to BIVI@redchip.com or asked online during the live event.

About BioVie, Inc.

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ: BIVI) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for neurological disorders and advanced liver disease. Its lead candidate, bezisterim (NE3107), targets neuroinflammation and insulin resistance, which are believed to be key drivers of Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease. Bezisterim is also being studied for long COVID, where persistent inflammation is thought to underlie symptoms such as brain fog and fatigue.

In liver disease, BioVie is advancing BIV201, a continuous infusion of terlipressin treatment that has received FDA Orphan and Fast Track designations. The active agent is approved in the U.S. and in about 40 countries for related complications of advanced liver cirrhosis, and the Company plans to study BIV201 in a Phase 3 trial for the reduction of further decompensation in patients with cirrhosis and ascites. For more information, visit www.bioviepharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which may be identified by words such as "expect," "look forward to," "anticipate" "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "estimate," "will," "project" or words of similar meaning. Although BioVie Inc. believes such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the statements herein due to the Company's ability to successfully raise sufficient capital on reasonable terms or at all, available cash on hand and contractual and statutory limitations that could impair our ability to pay future dividends, our ability to complete our pre-clinical or clinical studies and to obtain approval for our product candidates, our ability to successfully defend potential future litigation, changes in local or national economic conditions as well as various additional risks, many of which are now unknown and generally out of the Company's control, and which are detailed from time to time in reports filed by the Company with the SEC, including quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, reports on Form 8-K and annual reports on Form 10-K. BioVie Inc. does not undertake any duty to update any statements contained herein (including any forward-looking statements), except as required by law.

