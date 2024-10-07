Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the Guggenheim Global Healthcare Conference

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) will participate in the Guggenheim Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 12th, at the InterContinental Boston in Boston, MA. Biljana Naumovic, President, Solid Tumor, U.S. Oncology and Mark Wildgust, Vice President, Global Medical Affairs Oncology, will represent the Company in a session scheduled at 10:30 a.m. (Eastern Time).





This live audio webcast will be available to investors and other interested parties by accessing the Johnson & Johnson website at www.investor.jnj.com.

The audio webcast replay will be available approximately 48 hours after the webcast.

