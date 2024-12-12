SUBSCRIBE
Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

December 12, 2024 | 
1 min read

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) will participate in the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 13th, at the Westin St. Francis in San Francisco, CA. Joaquin Duato, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer will represent the Company in a session scheduled at 12:00 p.m. (Eastern Time).


This live audio webcast will be available to investors and other interested parties by accessing the Johnson & Johnson website at www.investor.jnj.com.

The audio webcast replay will be available approximately 48-hrs after the webcast.

Contacts

Media contact:
media-relations@its.jnj.com

Investor contact:
investor-relations@its.jnj.com

