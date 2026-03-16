Johnson & Johnson Drives Innovation in Pulsed Field Ablation with Peru Launch

LIMA, Peru--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Johnson & Johnson announced the arrival in Peru of a new pulsed field ablation (PFA) technology for the treatment of drug-refractory paroxysmal atrial fibrillation. This incorporation represents a significant advance in the approach to cardiac arrhythmias, with benefits in terms of safety, precision, and procedural efficiency.1

"With this launch, Peru joins the Latin American countries that already have this world-class innovation, used in international reference centers. In the country, institutions such as Clínica Delgado of the AUNA group will lead its implementation, consolidating Peru's positioning at the forefront of electrophysiology," says Silvina Romero, General Manager, Perú & Ecuador, MedTech, Johnson & Johnson. “The procedure was performed using VARIPULSE technology, currently under evaluation by the institution as part of its ongoing commitment to identifying innovations for patient treatment. This is how our presence in the region directly impacts the quality of life of the thousands of Peruvian patients living with atrial fibrillation."

One of the most relevant differentiators of this innovation is that it is an integrated mapping and ablation system, allowing electrophysiologists to work with real-time visualization and immediate feedback during the procedure. This integration facilitates a more efficient, reproducible workflow with minimal fluoroscopy exposure, contributing to improved patient safety and medical team confidence. 2 3 4

For Dr. Mario Cabrera, cardiologist at Clínica Delgado of the AUNA group, "the integration of three-dimensional mapping and pulsed field ablation in a single system substantially improves our ability to make decisions during the procedure. This translates into more efficient operating times, a lower complication rate, and reduced radiation exposure for both the patient and our medical team — all fundamental aspects of the quality care we strive to provide."5

Atrial fibrillation is the most common cardiac arrhythmia globally, affecting more than 50 million people worldwide.6 When medications fail to control the condition, catheter ablation is established as a safe and effective option for restoring normal heart rhythm.7

"Atrial fibrillation affects thousands of Peruvians, and many of them do not respond adequately to pharmacological treatment. Having this innovation positions us at the regional forefront and, most importantly, allows us to offer our patients the possibility of recovering their quality of life," concludes Dr. Cabrera.

Cardiovascular Solutions from Johnson & Johnson MedTech

Across Johnson & Johnson, we are tackling the world’s most complex and pervasive health challenges. Through a cardiovascular portfolio that provides healthcare professionals with advanced mapping and navigation, miniaturized tech, and precise ablation we are addressing conditions with significant unmet needs such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, stroke, and atrial fibrillation. We are the global leaders in heart recovery, circulatory restoration and the treatment of heart rhythm disorders, as well as an emerging leader in neurovascular care, committed to taking on two of the leading causes of death worldwide in heart failure and stroke.

About Johnson & Johnson

At Johnson & Johnson, we believe health is everything. Our strength in healthcare innovation empowers us to build a world where complex diseases are prevented, treated, and cured, where treatments are smarter and less invasive, and solutions are personal. Through our expertise in Innovative Medicine and MedTech, we are uniquely positioned to innovate across the full spectrum of healthcare solutions today to deliver the breakthroughs of tomorrow, and profoundly impact health for humanity. Learn more about our MedTech sector’s global scale and deep expertise in cardiovascular, orthopaedics, surgery and vision solutions at https://www.jnjmedtech.com/. Follow us at @JNJMedTechLATAM and LinkedIn.

Cautions Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 related to VARIPULSE technology. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of Johnson & Johnson. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: competition, including technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; uncertainty of commercial success for new products; the ability of the company to successfully execute strategic plans; impact of business combinations and divestitures; challenges to patents; changes in behavior and spending patterns or financial distress of purchasers of health care products and services; and global health care reforms and trends toward health care cost containment. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in Johnson & Johnson’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, including in the sections captioned “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Item 1A. Risk Factors,” and in Johnson & Johnson’s subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov, www.jnj.com, www.investor.jnj.com or on request from Johnson & Johnson. Johnson & Johnson does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments.

____________________ 1 Di Biase L, Zou F, Lin AN, et al. Feasibility of Three-Dimensional Artificial Intelligence Algorithm Integration with Intracardiac Echocardiography for Left Atrial Imaging During Atrial Fibrillation Catheter Ablation. Europace. 2023 Aug 2;25(9):euad211. 2 Debreceni D, Janosi K, Bocz B, et al. (2023). Zero fluoroscopy catheter ablation for atrial fibrillation: a systematic review and meta-analysis. Front. 3 Rajendra A, Hunter TD, Morales GX, et al. (2023). Steerable sheath visualizable under 3D electroanatomical mapping facilitates paroxysmal atrial 4 Tahin T, Riba A, Nemeth B, et al. (2021). Implementation of a zero fluoroscopic workflow using a simplified intracardiac echocardiography guided method for catheter ablation of atrial fibrillation, including repeat procedures. BMC Cardiovasc Disord;21(1):407. doi: 10.1186/s12872-021-02219-8. 5 Dr. Mario Cabrera was not compensated for his participation in this press release. 6 Mensah, G, Fuster, V, Murray, C. et al. Global Burden of Cardiovascular Diseases and Risks, 1990-2022. J Am Coll Cardiol. 2023 Dec, 82 (25) 2350-2473. 7 Natale, A. Reddy VY, Monir G, et al. Paroxysmal AF catheter ablation with a contact force sensing catheter: results of the prospective, multicenter SMART-AF trial. Journal of the American College of Cardiology, 2014;64(7),647-656. doi: 10.1016/j.jacc.2014.04.0

Press contact:

Cecilia Albuixech, Senior Communications Manager

Southern Cluster, Johnson & Johnson MedTech

calbuixe@its.jnj.com