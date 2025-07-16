SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Johnson & Johnson Announces Quarterly Dividend for Third Quarter 2025

July 16, 2025 | 
1 min read

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend for the third quarter of 2025 of $1.30 per share on the company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on September 9, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 26, 2025. The ex-dividend date is August 26, 2025.



About Johnson & Johnson

At Johnson & Johnson, we believe health is everything. Our strength in healthcare innovation empowers us to build a world where complex diseases are prevented, treated, and cured, where treatments are smarter and less invasive, and solutions are personal. Through our expertise in Innovative Medicine and MedTech, we are uniquely positioned to innovate across the full spectrum of healthcare solutions today to deliver the breakthroughs of tomorrow, and profoundly impact health for humanity. Learn more at https://www.jnj.com/.


Contacts

Media:
media-relations@its.jnj.com

Investors:
investor-relations@its.jnj.com

New Jersey Earnings
Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Illustration of businesspeople heading to exit
Layoffs
The 5 Largest Biopharma Layoffs of H1 2025
July 10, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Illustration showing businessman bringing personal items in box stock
Layoffs
BMS Continues New Jersey Layoffs, Bringing Yearly Total to Nearly 900
June 30, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Hiring collage showing HR checking applicant information
Job Trends
Hiring Outlook: Indiana, California Top 2 Hot Spots for Jobs in May
June 12, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Aerial panorama of Trenton New Jersey skyline and state capitol at sunset. Trenton is the capital city of the U.S. state of New Jersey and the county seat of Mercer County.
Job Trends
9 Companies Hiring in New Jersey
June 12, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Chantal Dresner