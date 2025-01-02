SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Johnson & Johnson Announces Quarterly Dividend for First Quarter 2025

January 2, 2025 | 
1 min read

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend for the first quarter of 2025 of $1.24 per share on the company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on March 4, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 18, 2025. The ex-dividend date is February 18, 2025.


About Johnson & Johnson

At Johnson & Johnson, we believe health is everything. Our strength in healthcare innovation empowers us to build a world where complex diseases are prevented, treated, and cured, where treatments are smarter and less invasive, and solutions are personal. Through our expertise in Innovative Medicine and MedTech, we are uniquely positioned to innovate across the full spectrum of healthcare solutions today to deliver the breakthroughs of tomorrow, and profoundly impact health for humanity. Learn more at https://www.jnj.com/.

Contacts

Media contact:
media-relations@its.jnj.com

Investor contact:
investor-relations@its.jnj.com

New Jersey IPO Best Places to Work
Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Businessman makes employee cuts as part of layoff
Layoffs
The 5 Largest Biopharma Layoffs of 2024
December 19, 2024
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Year 2024 on a sheet of typewriter paper close-up
Editorial
2024: A Year of Cautious IPOs, Restraint and Breakthroughs
December 18, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Podcast
Biopharma’s Manufacturing Push and Other 2024 Trends
December 18, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Jef Akst
Feb 2, 2020 South San Francisco / CA / USA - Merck & Co. headquarters in Silicon Valley; Merck & Co. Inc. is an American multinational pharmaceutical company
Pipeline
Merck Axes Two Cancer Candidates After Disappointing Late-Stage Results
December 17, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac