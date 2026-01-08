JCR Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

HYOGO, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (TSE 4552; “JCR”), a global specialty biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing therapies for rare and genetic diseases, announced today that it will present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference taking place January 12–15, 2026.

Presentation Details

Date: Thursday, January 15, 2026

Time: 9:00 a.m. PST

Presenters: Shin Ashida, Chairman, President and CEO, and Hiroyuki Sonoda, Ph.D., Director, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Executive Director of Research Division

Location: Westin St. Francis, San Francisco, CA

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed here: https://jpmorgan.metameetings.net/events/healthcare26/sessions/317729-jcr-pharmaceuticals-co-ltd/webcast?gpu_only=true&kiosk=true. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 30 days following the presentation and can also be accessed on JCR’s global website at www.jcrpharm.com/investors-media/.

About JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (TSE 4552) is a global specialty pharmaceutical company that develops treatments that go beyond rare diseases to solve the world’s most complex healthcare challenges. We continue to build upon our 50-year legacy in Japan while expanding our global footprint into the U.S., Europe, and Latin America. We improve patients’ lives by applying our scientific expertise and unique technologies to research, develop, and deliver next-generation therapies. Our approved products in Japan include therapies for the treatment of growth disorder, MPS II (Hunter syndrome), Fabry disease, acute graft-versus host disease, and renal anemia. Our investigational products in development worldwide are aimed at treating rare diseases including MPS I (Hurler, Hurler-Scheie and Scheie syndrome), MPS II, MPS IIIA and B (Sanfilippo syndrome type A and B), and more. Our core values – Putting people first, Forging our own path, Always advancing, and Committed to excellence – mean that the work we do benefits all our stakeholders, including partners, patients and employees. We strive to expand the possibilities for patients while accelerating medical advancement at a global level. For more information, please visit JCR’s global website: https://jcrpharm.com/.

