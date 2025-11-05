Jaya Biosciences Receives U.S. Patent for Novel Methods of Treating Neurological Diseases, Including Alzheimer’s Disease, Expanding its Global Intellectual Property Portfolio

U.S. patent grant broadens protection and strengthens Jaya Biosciences’ leadership in developing CNS-directed therapies for genetically defined neurodegenerative diseases

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jaya Biosciences, Inc. (“JayaBio” or “the Company”), a privately held early-stage life-sciences company developing CNS-directed gene therapies for unmet needs in the neurodegenerative diseases, announced today that it has received from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) U.S. Patent No. 12,460,262, entitled “METHODS OF DETECTING, PREVENTING, REVERSING, AND TREATING NEUROLOGICAL DISEASES.” This patent issuance marks a significant expansion of JayaBio’s global intellectual property estate following prior patent issuances in Japan, China, and Singapore, and strengthens protection for its pioneering approach to lysosomal enzyme gene–based interventions in Alzheimer’s disease and other neurodegenerative conditions. The patent covers proprietary methods for detecting, preventing, reversing, and treating neurological diseases linked to heterozygous mutations in lysosomal enzyme genes—genetic variants shown to increase susceptibility to adult-onset neurodegeneration, including Alzheimer’s disease.

“This granted U.S. patent represents an important milestone for JayaBio,” said Pawel Krysiak, President and Chief Executive Officer of Jaya Biosciences. “It underscores our commitment to addressing the genetic and molecular underpinnings of Alzheimer’s disease and further validates the novelty and therapeutic potential of our precision medicine gene therapy platform. The addition of U.S. patent protection reinforces the Company’s strategic position in one of the world’s most important biotechnology markets and enables us to pursue future partnerships and development opportunities.”

“The U.S. market is critical for both the scientific validation and commercialization of innovative Alzheimer’s disease therapies,” added Eric Grinstead, Chief Commercial Officer of Jaya Biosciences. “This patent further secures our foundational intellectual property and strengthens our position as a leader in the emerging field of gene therapy for lysosomal dysfunction–associated neurodegeneration.”

JayaBio’s intellectual property portfolio is licensed from Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, where investigators discovered that mutations in lysosomal enzyme genes represent key risk factors for adult-onset neurological disease, including Alzheimer’s disease. Human genetic analyses showed that deleterious variants in several lysosomal enzyme genes are significantly enriched in the Alzheimer’s population compared to matched controls.

“These findings expand our understanding of the genetic factors associated with neurodegeneration in adults,” said Prof. Mark Sands, Chair of JayaBio’s Scientific Advisory Board and Professor at Washington University School of Medicine. “Carriers of lysosomal enzyme gene defects were historically considered unaffected throughout life, but our data demonstrate a strong association between carrier status and adult-onset neurological disease. This discovery represents a paradigm shift in how we view genetic risk and intervention strategies for Alzheimer’s and related disorders.”

A Growing Unmet Need

Alzheimer’s disease remains one of the most pressing medical and socioeconomic challenges in the United States. Nearly seven million Americans are currently living with Alzheimer’s, and another seven million are estimated to have mild cognitive impairment (MCI), which in many cases represents prodromal or early Alzheimer’s pathology. The combined public-health and economic burden underscores the urgent need for disease-modifying therapies that address upstream molecular mechanisms rather than symptomatic endpoints.

JayaBio’s lead program, JB111, is an experimental CNS-directed, AAV-mediated gene therapy that targets upstream effector pathways in Alzheimer’s disease associated with PPT1 haploinsufficiency. In preclinical models, a single intracerebroventricular (ICV) injection improved survival, cognition, and amyloid pathology, supporting further IND-enabling development. “Our preclinical data demonstrate that correcting lysosomal enzyme deficits in the CNS through precision gene therapy can potentially redefine Alzheimer’s treatment," said Dr. Neal Goodwin, Chief Scientific Officer of Jaya Biosciences.

About JB111

JB111, Jaya Biosciences’ lead therapy, is an experimental CNS-directed AAV9-mediated PPT1 gene therapy currently being developed for Alzheimer’s disease associated with PPT1 haploinsufficiency (carrier status for mutations in palmitoyl protein thioesterase-1 gene or PPT1 heterozygosity). JB111 showed very promising results in the animal model of PPT1-associated Alzheimer’s disease. A single intracerebroventricular (ICV) injection of JB111 resulted in a significantly increased life span, reduced amyloid pathology, and improved cognitive performance.

About Jaya Biosciences, Inc.

Jaya Biosciences is a privately held preclinical-stage life sciences company developing CNS-directed gene therapies for genetically defined neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and frontotemporal dementia. Its platform is based on the groundbreaking discovery that carriers of loss-of-function mutations in lysosomal enzyme genes have an increased risk of neurodegeneration including early onset of symptoms. JayaBio’s team, proven in drug development and commercialization of lysosomal targets and gene therapies, is dedicated to addressing unmet needs in neurodegeneration and advancing solutions that transform patient lives worldwide. JayaBio’s mission is to fulfill a promise of victory over neurodegeneration by identifying and targeting the key pathways involved in the etiology of these debilitating diseases.

