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Jasper Therapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference

September 9, 2026 | 
1 min read

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: JSPR) (“Jasper”), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the design and development of innovative therapies to treat immune-mediated diseases, today announced that management will participate at the H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference, taking place September 14-16, 2026 in New York, NY.

H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference
Presentation Date/Time: Wednesday, September 16, 2026; 8:00 AM ET
Presentation Format: Fireside Chat

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the News & Events – Events page of Jasper's Investor Relations website. An archived replay will be available on Jasper's website for 30 days following the live broadcast.

About Jasper
Jasper is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the design and development of innovative therapies to treat immune-mediated diseases. Jasper is advancing a pipeline of medicines including KP-104, briquilimab, and KP-701. KP-104 is a potential best-in-class dual-complement inhibitor that has demonstrated positive outcomes in paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and is under evaluation in other high unmet need nephrology disorders. Briquilimab is an anti-KIT antibody which has demonstrated positive clinical results both as a conditioning agent for stem cell transplant and mast cell mediated diseases such as chronic urticarias and allergic asthma. KP-701, a novel, dual-acting anti-CD79BxCD32B monoclonal antibody (mAb) for autoantibody-mediated disorders currently advancing to the clinic.

Contacts:
Alex Gray (investors)
Jasper Therapeutics
650-549-1454
agray@jaspertx.com

Argot Partners (investors and media)
kira@argotpartners.com


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