Jaguar Health Announces Significant Results in Breast Cancer Patients Accepted for Presentation at Multinational Association of Supportive Care in Cancer (MASCC) Annual Meeting

The statistically significant responder analysis results for Mytesi® (crofelemer) in the Phase 3 OnTarget study’s prespecified subgroup of patients with breast cancer were the subject of a December 2024 poster presentation at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium

Late-breaker abstract accepted by MASCC shows additional significant results for breast cancer subgroup

Jaguar planning to meet with FDA in Q2 2025 to discuss possible pathways for crofelemer approval for prophylaxis of diarrhea in patients with breast cancer

A second late-breaker abstract, related to the results of a screening survey of cancer patients about oral mucositis and a follow-up focus group, has also been accepted for presentation at MASCC’s 2025 Annual Meeting

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) (“Jaguar” or the “Company”) family company Napo Pharmaceuticals (“Napo”) today announced that the late-breaker abstract Napo submitted to MASCC on additional significant results in adult breast cancer patients from the OnTarget study has been accepted for presentation as an oral rapid e-poster at MASCC’s June 26-28, 2025 Annual Meeting in Seattle, Washington. The authors include Pravin Chaturvedi, PhD, who is Jaguar’s Chief Scientific Officer and Chair of Napo’s Scientific Advisory Board, as well as leading oncologists and cancer patient advocates.

The abstract is titled OnTarget: Crofelemer or Placebo for the Prophylaxis of Diarrhea in Adults with Solid Tumors Initiating Targeted Therapy ± Chemotherapy (Tt/C)

“We’re very pleased about the acceptance by MASCC of this new abstract, which describes the proportion of breast cancer patients who were continuous responders for the entire 3-month period of the OnTarget trial compared to breast cancer patients in the placebo arm of the study,” said Lisa Conte, Jaguar’s president and CEO.

“As a cancer patient, having options to manage the side effects of life saving drugs is very important. I believe the published results of crofelemer for the prophylaxis of cancer therapy-related are very exciting and compelling,” said Dr. Kelly Shanahan, a former clinician and a metastatic breast cancer patient who serves on Napo’s Scientific Advisory Board (SAB).

As announced, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Napo a Type C Meeting in the second quarter of 2025 to discuss the responder analysis in the prespecified subgroup of patients with breast cancer for crofelemer in Napo’s Phase 3 OnTarget trial. Patients with breast cancer accounted for 183 of the 287 participants in this unprecedented prophylactic clinical trial recently conducted by Napo for diarrhea in adults with solid tumors receiving targeted therapy with or without standard chemotherapy. The American Cancer Society expects 316,950 new cases of breast cancer diagnosed in women in the US in 2025,1 and it’s estimated that there were 4 million US women with a history of invasive breast cancer in 2022.2

“Diarrhea is a common side effect of targeted cancer therapies and can lead to dose changes, treatment delays, or cessation of treatment altogether, all of which can impact patient outcomes. We are very happy to have been granted a meeting with the FDA to review the positive OnTarget results in breast cancer patients and our goal is to discuss the most efficient pathways to make crofelemer - our novel, oral plant-based prescription medicine - available to this patient population for cancer therapy-related diarrhea (CTD),” said Conte.

Members of Napo’s SAB are expected to join Jaguar representatives at the FDA meeting in the second quarter of 2025.

As previously announced, the initial top line results from the OnTarget study showed that the multicenter, double-blind, placebo-controlled pivotal clinical trial did not meet its primary endpoint for the prespecified analysis of all tumor types. The subgroup analysis in adult breast cancer patients indicates that crofelemer achieved significant results in this subgroup.

Napo today also announced that a second late-breaker abstract, related to the results of a recent Napo-sponsored screening survey of cancer patients about oral mucositis and a follow-up focus group, has also been accepted for presentation at MASCC’s 2025 Annual Meeting. The abstract is titled Beyond the Pain: Patient Insights on Oral Mucositis in Cancer Treatment.

“Oral mucositis is a common, painful, and life-altering side effect of cancer treatment, frequently disrupting eating, speaking, sleeping, and social interactions. Capturing real-world patient experiences and insights can help to identify patient priorities and co-create solutions to support prevention and management of oral mucositis and enhance quality of life,” said Stacey Tinianov, 11-year cancer survivor and founder of Advocates for Collaborative Education who serves on Napo’s SAB. “I am delighted and honored that the results of the screening survey and focus group will be presented at MASCC’s Annual Meeting this June.”

Ms. Tinianov coordinated the screening survey and focus group in conjunction with cancer patients who serve as Ambassadors for Napo’s ongoing Make Cancer Less Shitty (MCLS) patient advocacy program. The goal of the MCLS program is to drive awareness of cancer supportive care gaps and needs, bring together patients, advocates, researchers, and clinicians, and, most importantly, to amplify the voice of patients about the importance of supportive care.

“Oral mucositis has impacted my daily life constantly since 2016. Without proper supportive care, I have raw mouth sores and ulcerations from my gums and lips all the way down my throat. When severe, it impacts what I am able to eat, how I’m able to eat, and sometimes my ability to talk. The pain and irritation from oral mucositis affects my sleep and my self-confidence,” said JJ Singleton, a metastatic colon cancer survivor and an Ambassador for Napo’s MCLS patient advocacy program.

MASCC is an international, interdisciplinary organization dedicated to the practice, education and research of supportive care in cancer. The organization’s mission is to continually improve the supportive care of people with cancer - from diagnosis through to survival or end-of-life care.

