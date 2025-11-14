Jade Biosciences Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

Presented favorable preclinical safety data for JADE101 and a translational analysis of APRIL mediated biomarker responses at the American Society of Nephrology Kidney Week 2025, reinforcing its potential as a best-in-class selective anti-APRIL monoclonal antibody for IgA nephropathy

Initiated Phase 1 healthy volunteer study of JADE101; interim, biomarker-rich data expected in the first half of 2026 are anticipated to define dose and dose interval selection for patient trials

Unveiled JADE201, a potentially best-in-class, half-life extended, afucosylated anti-BAFF receptor monoclonal antibody; first-in-human trial in rheumatoid arthritis expected to begin in the first half of 2026 with potential opportunity across multiple autoimmune diseases validated by BAFF-R biology

Completed $135 million private placement, extending cash runway into the first half of 2028





SAN FRANCISCO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jade Biosciences, Inc. (“Jade”) (Nasdaq: JBIO), a biotechnology company focused on developing best-in-class therapies for autoimmune diseases, today announced financial results for the quarter ending September 30, 2025, and provided a corporate update.

“The third quarter marked meaningful progress toward our mission of delivering potentially best-in-class therapies for autoimmune diseases,” said Tom Frohlich, Chief Executive Officer of Jade Biosciences. “At the recent ASN Kidney Week, we presented preclinical safety and translational data that support JADE101’s potential to be a best-in-class, selective anti-APRIL therapy and provide further confidence that biomarker data from our ongoing Phase 1 healthy volunteer trial will define the dosing strategy for IgAN patient studies. We also introduced our second development candidate, JADE201, which builds on validated BAFF-R biology to potentially address a broad range of autoimmune diseases, and completed a $135 million private financing. With these achievements, we are well positioned to execute on multiple clinical milestones and bring further innovation in autoimmune disease treatment.”

Pipeline and Corporate Updates

JADE101: potentially best-in-class selective anti-APRIL monoclonal antibody for IgA nephropathy (IgAN)

Initiated enrollment

Interim, biomarker-rich data are expected in the first half of 2026 and are anticipated to define the dose and dose interval for Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trials.







JADE201: potentially best-in-class anti-BAFF-R monoclonal antibody for autoimmune diseases

Introduced JADE201 JADE201 is designed to overcome the limitations of current B cell-directed therapies by combining a dual mechanism of action and half-life extension technology, with the goal of improving on the clinical benefit of existing B-cell depleting therapies across a broad range of autoimmune diseases with less frequent subcutaneous dosing. JADE201 builds on the clinical proof-of-concept for BAFF-R targeting established by ianalumab, which met primary endpoints in recent Phase 3 Sjogren’s and idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura trials. In NHP studies, JADE201 showed high-affinity BAFF-R binding, achieved dose-dependent BAFF receptor occupancy, sustained B-cell depletion, and demonstrated an approximately two-fold extended half-life versus ianalumab. A first-in-human trial evaluating JADE201 in rheumatoid arthritis is expected to begin in the first half of 2026, with potential for broad opportunity across multiple autoimmune diseases validated by BAFF-R biology.







Corporate

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Cash Position: As of September 30, 2025, Jade had cash, cash equivalents, and investments of $198.9 million. In October, the Company closed on a $135 million private placement financing, resulting in cash, cash equivalents, and investments of approximately $325.6 million on a pro-forma basis as of September 30, 2025. Based on its current operating plans, Jade believes that its existing cash will enable it to fund its operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements into the first half of 2028.

Research and Development (R&D) expenses: R&D expenses totaled $22.0 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to $13.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. R&D expenses increased primarily due to higher personnel-related costs as the Company builds out the internal R&D function as well as increased costs around CMC and early clinical activity.

General and Administrative (G&A) expenses: G&A expenses totaled $5.4 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to $1.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. G&A expenses increased primarily due to higher personnel-related costs as the Company builds out its internal infrastructure.

Net loss: Net loss totaled $25.2 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to a net loss of $16.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. Net loss increased primarily as a result of higher R&D and G&A expenses, as described above.

Shares Outstanding: After giving effect to the Company’s recently completed $135 million private placement, Jade had 67,394,380 million shares of the Company’s common stock and common stock equivalents issued and outstanding, including shares of common stock underlying pre-funded warrants and non-voting convertible preferred.





JADE BIOSCIENCES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share amounts) September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Cash, cash equivalents and investments $ 198,905 $ 69,386 Other assets 3,545 3,413 Total assets $ 202,450 $ 72,799 Total liabilities $ 23,104 $ 119,596 Total stockholders' equity (deficit) 179,346 (46,799 ) Total liabilities, Series Seed convertible preferred stock and stockholders' equity (deficit) $ 202,450 $ 72,799



