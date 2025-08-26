Izotropic Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement & Extends Warrants

Vancouver, British Columbia and Sacramento, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 26, 2025) -(CSE: IZO) (OTCQB: IZOZF) (FSE: 1R3) ("", or the ""), a medical device company commercializing innovative, emerging technologies and imaging-based products for the more accurate screening, diagnoses, and treatment of breast cancers, announces that it intends to complete a small non-brokered private placement financing (the "") of up to 1,200,000 units of the Company, (each a "") at a price of $0.25 per each Unit for a gross proceeds of up to $300K. Each Unit will consist of one common share and one transferable Warrant (each, a ""), and each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional share at a price of $0.50 per share for a period of three (3) years from the closing of the Offering.The use of proceeds from the Offering will be used for general working capital.All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation.Completion of this Offering is subject to a number of conditions, including, without limitation, receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals.None of the securities issued in the Offering will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the ""), and none of them may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state where such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.The Company has also extended the expiry date of an aggregate of 2,841,325 outstanding share purchase warrants (the ""). The 2023 Warrants were issued in connection with the closing of a non-brokered private placement on September 20, 2023, with an exercise price of $0.50 that remains unchanged. The original expiration date of the 2023 Warrants was September 20, 2025, and the Company proposes to extend the expiration date to by one (1) year to September 20, 2026 (the ""). All other terms and conditions of the 2023 Warrants remain unchanged.The Amendment is subject to final Canadian Securities Exchange (the "") approval; however, the CSE has granted an exemption from the requirements of Section 6.7(3)(a)(b)(c)(d) (the warrants are not listed for trading; the exercise price is higher than the current market price of the underlying security; no warrants have been exercised in the last six months; and at least 10 Trading Days remain before the expiry date) of CSE Policy 6 to permit the Company to undertake the Amendment. No action will be required on the part of the holders of the 2023 Warrants to give effect to the Amendment.More information about Izotropic Corporation can be found on its website atand by reviewing its profile on SEDAR+ atThis document may contain statements that are "Forward-Looking Statements", which are based upon the current estimates, assumptions, projections, and expectations of the Company's management, business, and its knowledge of the relevant market and economic environment in which it operates. The Company has tried, where possible, to identify such information and statements by using words such as "anticipate," "believe," "envision," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "target," "potential," "will," "would," "could," "should," "continue," "contemplate" and other similar expressions and derivations thereof in connection with any discussion of future events, trends or prospects or future operating or financial performance, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.These statements are not guarantees of performance and involve risks, including those related to capital requirements and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict, and as such, they may cause future results of the Company's activity to differ significantly from the content and implications of such statements. Forward-Looking Statements are pertinent only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any Forward-Looking Statements to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances unless otherwise required to do so by law. Neither the Company nor its shareholders, officers, and consultants shall be liable for any action and the results of any action taken by any person based on the information contained herein, including, without limitation, the purchase or sale of Company securities. Nothing in this document should be deemed to be medical or other advice of any kind. All images are for illustrative purposes only. 