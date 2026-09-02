ISOLOGIC Unveils One of Canada’s Most Advanced Nuclear Medicine Facilities

$30-million investment strengthens access to next-generation radiopharmaceuticals for Canadian patients

MONTREAL, Sept. 2, 2026 /CNW/ -- ISOLOGIC Innovative Radiopharmaceuticals (ISOLOGIC) officially inaugurated its new Lachine facilities yesterday, Tuesday, September 1, during a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by employees, partners, clients and elected officials. The $30-million investment, announced in 2024, marks an important milestone in the advancement of nuclear medicine in Canada. It will increase the country's capacity to produce essential radiopharmaceuticals while helping ensure a more reliable supply for healthcare institutions across Canada.

Radiopharmaceuticals play a critical role in the diagnosis and treatment of many serious diseases, including several forms of cancer, cardiovascular disease, neurological conditions such as Alzheimer's disease, as well as a range of bone disorders. By enabling earlier and more precise diagnoses and more targeted treatments, they directly contribute to better patient care and outcomes.

The new Lachine facilities incorporate advanced technologies and automated production systems that will allow ISOLOGIC to significantly increase its manufacturing capacity, support the introduction of new generations of radiopharmaceuticals and meet rapidly growing demand across Canada.

"This $30-million investment reflects our commitment to Canadian patients and to the future of nuclear medicine. Our mission is to provide healthcare professionals with reliable access to the most advanced radiopharmaceuticals so that every patient can receive the right diagnosis and the right treatment at the right time. With these new facilities, ISOLOGIC is also strengthening its capacity for innovation and helping position Canada as a leader in a rapidly evolving field," said André Gagnon, President of ISOLOGIC.

Demand for nuclear medicine technologies is growing steadily worldwide. An aging population, the rising incidence of several cancers, advances in personalized medicine and the expansion of targeted therapies are all contributing to this growth. In this context, ISOLOGIC's new facilities will help ensure a stable and secure Canadian supply of radiopharmaceuticals while strengthening Québec's position as a centre of excellence in the life sciences.

"The strategic nuclear medicine infrastructure inaugurated yesterday represents a major advancement for physicians and patients in Québec. Through the commitment of companies such as ISOLOGIC, Québec is strengthening its ability to play a leading role in radiopharmaceutical production and improving access to care," said Dr. Frédéric Arsenault, President of the Association des médecins spécialistes en médecine nucléaire du Québec (AMSMNQ).

A Canadian leader in nuclear medicine, ISOLOGIC currently supplies nearly 230 hospitals and healthcare institutions across the country. Each year, its products contribute to the diagnosis and treatment of more than 650,000 Canadian patients.

About ISOLOGIC Innovative Radiopharmaceuticals Ltd.

ISOLOGIC is one of Canada's leading radiopharmaceutical suppliers and provides integrated expertise across the nuclear medicine value chain. The company specializes in the cyclotron-based production of medical radioisotopes, including fluorine-18 (F-18), and continues to develop new production capabilities for next-generation isotopes such as gallium-68 (Ga-68), zirconium-89 (Zr-89) and copper-64 (Cu-64).

Beyond production, ISOLOGIC provides contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) services and offers its partners recognized expertise in regulatory development, pharmaceutical manufacturing and the commercialization of innovative radiopharmaceuticals.

Through one of Canada's most extensive specialized logistics networks, ISOLOGIC manages the daily transportation, coordination and distribution of radiopharmaceuticals, generators and cold kits across the country, in compliance with the requirements of Health Canada and the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission (CNSC).

By collaborating with pharmaceutical companies, hospitals and research institutions, ISOLOGIC accelerates the development, market access and availability of new diagnostic and therapeutic solutions, helping improve care for patients across Canada.

SOURCE ISOLOGIC Innovative Radiopharmaceuticals