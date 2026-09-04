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Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the Wells Fargo 21st Annual Healthcare Conference

September 3, 2026 | 
1 min read

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IRWD) today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the Wells Fargo 21st Annual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 10th at 10:15 a.m. ET.



A live webcast of Ironwood’s fireside chat will be accessible through the Investors & Media section of the company’s website at www.ironwoodpharma.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on Ironwood’s website following the conference.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: IRWD) is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing life-changing therapies for people living with gastrointestinal (GI) and rare diseases. Ironwood is advancing apraglutide, a next-generation, long-acting synthetic GLP-2 analog being developed for short bowel syndrome patients who are dependent on parenteral support. In addition, Ironwood has been a pioneer in the development of LINZESS® (linaclotide), the U.S. branded prescription market leader for adults with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC). Building upon our history of innovation, we keep patients at the heart of our R&D and commercialization efforts to reduce the burden of diseases and address significant unmet needs.

Founded in 1998, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, with a site in Basel, Switzerland.

We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website at www.ironwoodpharma.com. In addition, follow us on X and on LinkedIn.


Contacts

Company contact:
Chris Stamm
Vice President, Investor Relations and Communications
cstamm@ironwoodpharma.com

Investors:
Precision AQ
Stephanie Ascher
stephanie.ascher@precisionaq.com

Massachusetts Events Healthcare
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