Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Initiates Apraglutide NDA Submission, Highlights Compelling New Data and Updates Corporate Structure to Position for the Future

– Data from open label extension study of apraglutide demonstrate further increase in patients achieving enteral autonomy –

– Initiated rolling NDA submission, now to include long-term extension data given continued clinical improvement over time, with submission completion expected in Q3 2025 –

– Organizational restructuring positions the Company to realize the potential of apraglutide in SBS and long-term success in GI and rare disease –

– Expects adjusted EBITDA excluding stock-based compensation of greater than $85 million in 2025, driven by strong LINZESS prescription demand growth and expense management to offset pricing headwinds –

- Greg Martini named Chief Financial Officer and Tammi Gaskins named Chief Commercial Officer to further strengthen experienced leadership team in Ironwood’s next stage of growth –

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IRWD), a biotechnology company developing and commercializing life-changing therapies for people living with gastrointestinal (GI) and rare diseases, today announced a streamlined strategic focus on advancing and realizing the potential of apraglutide for the treatment of short bowel syndrome (“SBS”) patients who are dependent on parenteral support. In line with this strategic update, Ironwood will be reducing its workforce by approximately 50%. This reorganization is intended to position the company for long-term growth.

“Ironwood’s long track record of success stems from our ability to be nimble as an organization by focusing on both significant medical needs and financial performance. While LINZESS continues to grow prescription demand, given the impact of ongoing pricing pressures, we are taking steps to reduce Ironwood costs that are predominantly associated with the brand. By doing so, we believe we can continue to generate profits and cash flows and support the successful development of apraglutide. LINZESS remains an important part of our strategy, along with continued investment in apraglutide for SBS patients who are dependent on parenteral support, which we believe will deliver value to our stakeholders and ultimately bring a new therapy to patients with great unmet need,” said Tom McCourt, chief executive officer of Ironwood.

“We have made important progress by initiating our rolling new drug application (“NDA”) submission and announcing new data from our open label extension study, STARS Extend, demonstrating an increased number of patients on apraglutide achieving enteral autonomy over time. We plan to include the long-term extension data in our NDA submission, in addition to the robust efficacy and tolerability data from STARS, the largest Phase 3 clinical trial ever conducted in SBS-IF patients. With these new data, we are even more encouraged about apraglutide’s potential to help SBS patients who are dependent on parenteral support,” said Mike Shetzline, M.D., Ph.D, chief medical officer, senior vice president and head of research and drug development at Ironwood.

“Our apraglutide launch planning is well underway. Under Tammi’s leadership we have strong commercial capabilities to support the future success of apraglutide, if approved. As a rare disease therapy, this will require a very targeted promotional effort while providing a robust patient hub service model,” Mr. McCourt added.

“While the reduction in force is particularly difficult, these changes are necessary to continue to progress apraglutide and maintain our profitability and cash flow goals, to support Ironwood’s long-term growth. I want to personally thank all the employees affected by this restructuring for their dedication to our mission and their many contributions to the company,” added Mr. McCourt.

Recent Pipeline and Corporate Updates:

Apraglutide Open Label Extension Study, STARS Extend:

The extension study data demonstrate that more patients weaned off parenteral support with longer exposure to apraglutide.

An analysis of long-term extension data also showed that 27 apraglutide-dosed patients achieved enteral autonomy, which is the ultimate goal of SBS patients who are dependent on parenteral support.

Strategic Reorganization:

Reorganization is primarily driven by the elimination of Ironwood’s field force.

Ironwood also has decided to wind down the Phase 2 exploratory study, STARGAZE, of apraglutide in Graft-versus-Host Disease to further focus its resources and investments.

Ironwood expects to incur restructuring charges of approximately $20 to $25 million, which are anticipated to be incurred primarily in the first half of 2025.

Ironwood expects to realize, as a result of the strategic reorganization, approximately $55 to $60 million of annual operating expense savings, resulting in $40 to $45 million benefit to annual profits, net of impact to collaborative arrangements revenue.

Leadership Updates:

Greg Martini has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer. Greg joined Ironwood in 2017 and has served in roles of increasing responsibility, most recently as Vice President, Strategic Finance and Investor Relations since 2022.

Tammi Gaskins has been appointed Senior Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer. Tammi joined Ironwood in 2020 and has been integral in shaping the apraglutide commercial launch plan and driving the performance of LINZESS. Prior to joining Ironwood, Tammi spent 20 years at AstraZeneca in various commercial leadership positions across different therapeutic areas.

Full Year 2025 Financial Guidance:

Ironwood is providing FY 2025 financial guidance.

FY 2025 Guidance

(January 2025) LINZESS U.S. net sales $800 - $850 million High single digit prescription demand growth, more than offset by expected price erosion due to Medicare Part D redesign Total revenue 1 $260 - $290 million Adjusted EBITDA 2 >$85 million

1 Ironwood’s U.S. collaborative arrangements revenue includes reimbursement from AbbVie for a portion of Ironwood’s commercial expenses related to sales of LINZESS in the U.S. The FY2025 total revenue guidance accounts for the impact of the reduction to Ironwood’s commercial expenses and corresponding reimbursement from AbbVie due to Ironwood’s strategic reorganization.

2 Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by subtracting restructuring expenses, net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization and stock-based compensation, from GAAP net income. The exclusion of stock-based compensation from Adjusted EBITDA represents an update to our definition of Adjusted EBITDA, effective in the first quarter of 2025. For purposes of this guidance, we have assumed that Ironwood will not incur material expenses related to business development activities in 2025. Ironwood does not provide guidance on GAAP net income or a reconciliation of expected adjusted EBITDA to expected GAAP net income because, without unreasonable efforts, it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the non-GAAP adjustments used to calculate adjusted EBITDA. These adjustments are uncertain, depend on various factors and could have a material impact on GAAP net income for the guidance period. Management believes this non-GAAP information is useful for investors, taken in conjunction with Ironwood’s GAAP financial statements, because it provides greater transparency and period-over-period comparability with respect to Ironwood’s operating performance. These measures are also used by management to assess the performance of the business. Investors should consider these non-GAAP measures only as a supplement to, not as a substitute for or as superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures are unlikely to be comparable with non-GAAP information provided by other companies.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: IRWD), an S&P SmallCap 600® company, is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing life-changing therapies for people living with gastrointestinal (GI) and rare diseases. Ironwood is advancing apraglutide, a next-generation, long-acting synthetic GLP-2 analog being developed for short bowel syndrome patients who are dependent on parenteral support. In addition, Ironwood has been a pioneer in the development of LINZESS® (linaclotide), the U.S. branded prescription market leader for adults with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC). LINZESS is also approved for the treatment of functional constipation in pediatric patients ages 6-17 years old. Building upon our history of innovation, we keep patients at the heart of our R&D and commercialization efforts to reduce the burden of diseases and address significant unmet needs.

Founded in 1998, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, and has additional operations in Basel, Switzerland.

We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website at www.ironwoodpharma.com. In addition, follow us on X and on LinkedIn.

About LINZESS (Linaclotide)

LINZESS® is the #1 prescribed brand in the U.S. for the treatment of adult patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (“IBS-C”) or chronic idiopathic constipation (“CIC”), based on IQVIA data.

LINZESS is a once-daily capsule that helps relieve the abdominal pain, constipation and overall abdominal symptoms of bloating, discomfort and pain associated with IBS-C, as well as the constipation, infrequent stools, hard stools, straining and incomplete evacuation associated with CIC. LINZESS relieves constipation in children and adolescents aged 6 to 17 years with functional constipation. The recommended dose is 290 mcg for IBS-C patients and 145 mcg for CIC patients, with a 72 mcg dose approved for use in CIC depending on individual patient presentation or tolerability. In children with functional constipation aged 6 to 17 years, the recommended dose is 72 mcg.

LINZESS is not a laxative; it is the first medicine approved by the FDA in a class called GC-C agonists. LINZESS contains a peptide called linaclotide that activates the GC-C receptor in the intestine. Activation of GC-C is thought to result in increased intestinal fluid secretion and accelerated transit and a decrease in the activity of pain-sensing nerves in the intestine. The clinical relevance of the effect on pain fibers, which is based on nonclinical studies, has not been established.

In the United States, Ironwood and AbbVie co-develop and co-commercialize LINZESS for the treatment of adults with IBS-C or CIC. In Europe, AbbVie markets linaclotide under the brand name CONSTELLA® for the treatment of adults with moderate to severe IBS-C. In Japan, Ironwood’s partner, Astellas, markets linaclotide under the brand name LINZESS for the treatment of adults with IBS-C or CIC. Ironwood also has partnered with AstraZeneca for development and commercialization of LINZESS in China, and with AbbVie for development and commercialization of linaclotide in all other territories worldwide.

