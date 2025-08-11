IRLAB’s CFO Viktor Siewertz leaves the company for a new leading position

IRLAB Therapeutics AB (Nasdaq Stockholm:IRLAB A), a company discovering and developing novel treatments for Parkinson's disease, today announces that Viktor Siewertz has decided to leave his position as Chief Financial Officer to take a senior position in another company. He will step down as CFO on August 31, 2025.

"Viktor Siewertz, has with his financial expertise, strategic insights, and strong connections to both the Swedish and international capital markets, been an invaluable part of IRLAB's team for more than a decade. During this time, our project portfolio has expanded from two preclinical projects to today's portfolio of five unique drug candidates, three of which are in clinical development. We wish him all the best as he now moves on to new challenges," says Kristina Torfgård, CEO, IRLAB.

"It has been a privilege to be part of IRLAB's team since the company was founded in 2013. I look forward to following the company's continued development and am confident that my colleagues' scientific and business expertise will create significant value for both patients and shareholders," says IRLAB's outgoing CFO Viktor Siewertz.

The process to recruit a new CFO will begin immediately.

About IRLAB

IRLAB discovers and develops a portfolio of transformative treatments for all stages of Parkinson's disease. The company originates from Nobel Laureate Prof Arvid Carlsson's research group and the discovery of a link between brain neurotransmitter disorders and brain diseases. Mesdopetam (IRL790), under development for treating levodopa-induced dyskinesias, has completed Phase IIb and is in preparation for Phase III. Pirepemat (IRL752), currently in Phase IIb, is being evaluated for its effect on fall frequency in Parkinson's disease. IRL757, a compound being developed for the treatment of apathy in neurodegenerative disorders, is in Phase I. In addition, the company is developing two preclinical programs, IRL942 and IRL1117, towards Phase I studies. IRLAB's pipeline has been generated by the company's proprietary systems biology-based research platform Integrative Screening Process (ISP). Headquartered in Sweden, IRLAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IRLAB A). For more information, please visit www.irlab.se .

