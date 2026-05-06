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Iridex to Report First Quarter 2026 Financial Results on May 19, 2026

May 6, 2026 | 
1 min read

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iridex Corporation (Nasdaq: IRIX), a worldwide leader providing innovative and versatile laser-based medical systems, delivery devices, and accessories for the treatment of glaucoma and retinal diseases, today announced plans to release financial results for the first quarter 2026 and provide a business update after the close of trading on May 19, 2026.

The Company’s management team will host a corresponding conference call beginning at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET. Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing +1-646-307-1963 from the US or +1-800-715-9871 internationally and providing Conference ID: 9329659. A live and recorded webcast will be available on the “Event Calendar” page of the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.iridex.com.

About Iridex Corporation 
Iridex Corporation is a worldwide leader in developing, manufacturing, and marketing innovative and versatile laser-based medical systems, delivery devices, and accessories for the ophthalmology market. The Company’s technologies are used in the treatment of glaucoma, diabetic macular edema, and other retinal diseases. Iridex products are sold in the United States through a direct sales force and internationally primarily through a network of independent distributors into more than 100 countries.

Investor Relations Contact
Philip Taylor
Gilmartin Group
investors@iridex.com


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