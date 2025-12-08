Iridex Announces New Thermal Dynamics Study That Strengthens Clinical Foundation and Market Potential of MicroPulse® Technology and Continuous-Wave Laser for Glaucoma Treatment

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iridex Corporation (Nasdaq: IRIX), a worldwide leader providing innovative and versatile laser-based medical systems, delivery devices, and accessories for the treatment of glaucoma and retinal diseases, today announced a newly published study in Translational Vision Science & Technology (TVST) examining the thermal dynamics of transscleral laser treatments for glaucoma.1

Led by Tomas M. Grippo, MD, of the Grippo Glaucoma & Cataract Center (Buenos Aires, Argentina), the study provides the first quantitative computer model comparing the thermal tissue effects of continuous wave transscleral cyclophotocoagulation (CW-TSCPC) and transscleral laser therapy using MicroPulse® technology (MicroPulse TLT) with Iridex’s Cyclo G6® Laser, G-Probe® and MicroPulse P3® delivery devices.

Using advanced Monte Carlo computer simulations, the authors modeled how each technique heats the ciliary body and quantified temperature peaks, duration, and thermal spread. The modeling revealed that CW TSCPC produced a 2 mm-wide zone of tissue heating with temperatures exceeding 100°C for approximately 2.2 seconds. MicroPulse TLT generated a smaller 0.6-1.2 mm thermal zone and shorter duration peak temperatures, remaining below 100°C. Additionally, MicroPulse TLT showed a more uniform heat distribution than CW-TSCPC.

Dr. Grippo explained, “Our study uses a computational model to analyze heat behavior in the ciliary body during CW-TSCPC and MicroPulse TLT treatments. By linking these findings to the safety, effectiveness, and mechanisms of action described in the literature for both treatments, we can reinterpret existing clinical evidence from a fresh perspective. This approach strengthens our understanding and conceptual framework for these techniques and provides insights that may help refine both laser procedures for improved patient outcomes.”

The authors concluded that both techniques share a thermal continuum, and with further optimization, each may evolve to serve distinct but complementary roles from refractory glaucoma to earlier intervention cases.

“Dr. Grippo’s work underscores Iridex’s commitment to advancing evidence-based innovation in glaucoma care,” said Patrick Mercer, CEO of Iridex Corporation. “By deepening our scientific understanding of how these two transscleral laser approaches interact with ocular tissues, we can continue to improve treatment optimization and safety creating broad clinical opportunities for both CW-TSCPC and MicroPulse TLT in modern glaucoma management.”

The article is available in Translational Vision Science & Technology.

