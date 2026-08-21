IQVIA’s AI-Enabled Clinical Decision Support Tool Wins 2026 AI Breakthrough Award for Predictive Modeling Solution of the Year

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IQVIA (NYSE:IQV), a leading global provider of clinical research services, commercial insights and healthcare intelligence to the life sciences and healthcare industries, today announced that its AI-enabled Clinical Decision Support Tool, developed in collaboration with Breakthrough T1D, has won the 2026 AI Breakthrough Award for Predictive Modeling Solution of the Year.

Powered by IQVIA Healthcare-grade AI®, the tool tackles a long-standing problem in diabetes care: adults with type 1 diabetes (T1D) are often misclassified as having type 2 diabetes (T2D). That mistake delays the right treatment and raises the risk of serious, sometimes life-threatening complications.

Results in practice:

Cut the screening workload by 99.5%, narrowing reviews from about 60,000 patients down to 300, or roughly 200 times fewer chart reviews.

Delivered a ~127x increase in diagnostic yield — 28% of flagged patients were confirmed or suspected to have T1D, versus a 0.22% baseline.

Accelerated the path to the right diagnosis and treatment, helping reduce the risk of complications and improving long-term outcomes.

The Clinical Decision Support Tool was configured in partnership with Breakthrough T1D, the leading global T1D research and advocacy non-profit organization, to enable healthcare providers to close persistent gaps in care, such as delayed diagnosis, missed monitoring and under-treatment.

The AI Breakthrough Awards recognize innovation and performance across the global AI market. This recognition reinforces IQVIA's leadership in applying Healthcare-grade AI® to solve complex clinical challenges and adds to IQVIA's growing portfolio of award-winning AI solutions helping to advance human health.

About IQVIA

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) is a leading global provider of clinical research services, commercial insights and healthcare intelligence to the life sciences and healthcare industries. IQVIA’s portfolio of solutions are powered by IQVIA Connected Intelligence™ to deliver actionable insights and services built on high-quality health data, Healthcare-grade AI®, advanced analytics, the latest technologies and extensive domain expertise. IQVIA is committed to using AI responsibly, with AI-powered capabilities built on best-in-class approaches to privacy, regulatory compliance and patient safety, and delivering AI to the high standards of trust, scalability and precision demanded by the industry. With approximately 94,000 employees in over 100 countries, including experts in healthcare, life sciences, data science, technology and operational excellence, IQVIA is dedicated to accelerating the development and commercialization of innovative medical treatments to help improve patient outcomes and population health worldwide.

IQVIA is a global leader in protecting individual patient privacy. The company uses a wide variety of privacy-enhancing technologies and safeguards to protect individual privacy while generating and analyzing information on a scale that helps healthcare stakeholders identify disease patterns and correlate with the precise treatment path and therapy needed for better outcomes. IQVIA’s insights and execution capabilities help biotech, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, medical researchers, government agencies, payers and other healthcare stakeholders tap into a deeper understanding of diseases, human behaviors and scientific advances, in an effort to advance their path toward cures. To learn more, visit www.iqvia.com.

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Kerri Joseph, IQVIA Investor Relations (kerri.joseph@iqvia.com)

+1.973.541.3558

Alissa Maupin, IQVIA Media Relations (alissa.maupin1@iqvia.com)

+1.919.923.6785