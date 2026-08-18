IQVIA Ranked No. 1 Pharmaceutical Technology Provider by Everest Group

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IQVIA (NYSE:IQV), a leading global provider of clinical research services, commercial insights and healthcare intelligence to the life sciences and healthcare industries, today announced that it has been ranked No. 1 in Everest Group’s “Top 50™ Pharmaceutical Technology Providers” report for 2026.

IQVIA earned the highest overall score among the 50 providers evaluated, receiving 96.8 out of 100. The ranking recognizes IQVIA’s broad technology coverage across the pharmaceutical value chain and its ability to support complex, highly regulated life sciences environments.

IQVIA was the only provider in the ranking with technology coverage across all six pharmaceutical value-chain areas assessed: drug discovery and research, clinical development, manufacturing operations, sales and marketing, supply chain and distribution and pharmacovigilance and safety.

This breadth of coverage helps customers connect capabilities across the product lifecycle, make better decisions and execute more effectively. IQVIA combines proprietary data and content, deep life sciences expertise, advanced technology and longstanding experience operating in highly regulated, privacy-sensitive environments to help customers address complex challenges with greater confidence. Biopharma customers are looking for more than individual technologies. They demand solutions that work together and a partner that understands the realities of their business.

To read the full Everest Group report, visit: “Top 50™ Pharmaceutical Technology Providers.”

To learn more about how IQVIA helps life sciences and healthcare organizations turn data, technology and AI into better outcomes, visit: www.iqvia.com.

About Everest Group

Everest Group is a leading global research firm helping business leaders make confident decisions. It guides clients through today’s market challenges and strengthens their strategies by applying contextualized problem-solving to their unique situations. This drives maximized operational and financial performance and transformative experiences. The Everest Group’s deep expertise and tenacious research focused on technology, business processes and engineering through the lenses of talent, sustainability and sourcing deliver precise and action-oriented guidance. Find further details and in-depth content at www.everestgrp.com.

About IQVIA

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) is a leading global provider of clinical research services, commercial insights and healthcare intelligence to the life sciences and healthcare industries. IQVIA’s portfolio of solutions are powered by IQVIA Connected Intelligence™ to deliver actionable insights and services built on high-quality health data, Healthcare-grade AI®, advanced analytics, the latest technologies and extensive domain expertise. IQVIA is committed to using AI responsibly, with AI-powered capabilities built on best-in-class approaches to privacy, regulatory compliance and patient safety, and delivering AI to the high standards of trust, scalability and precision demanded by the industry. With approximately 94,000 employees in over 100 countries, including experts in healthcare, life sciences, data science, technology and operational excellence, IQVIA is dedicated to accelerating the development and commercialization of innovative medical treatments to help improve patient outcomes and population health worldwide.

IQVIA is a global leader in protecting individual patient privacy. The company uses a wide variety of privacy-enhancing technologies and safeguards to protect individual privacy while generating and analyzing information on a scale that helps healthcare stakeholders identify disease patterns and correlate with the precise treatment path and therapy needed for better outcomes. IQVIA’s insights and execution capabilities help biotech, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, medical researchers, government agencies, payers and other healthcare stakeholders tap into a deeper understanding of diseases, human behaviors and scientific advances, in an effort to advance their path toward cures. To learn more, visit www.iqvia.com.

IQVIAFIN

Kerri Joseph, IQVIA Investor Relations (kerri.joseph@iqvia.com)

+1.973.541.3558

Alissa Maupin, IQVIA Media Relations (alissa.maupin1@iqvia.com)

+1.919.923.6785