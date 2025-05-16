IQVIA and SCRI Collaborate to Accelerate Global Oncology Trials

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IQVIA (NYSE:IQV), a leading global provider of clinical research services, commercial insights and healthcare intelligence to the life sciences and healthcare industries, has announced a strategic collaboration with the contract research organization arm of Sarah Cannon Research Institute, SCRI Development Innovations, aimed at transforming oncology trials for biopharma partners worldwide. By combining the capabilities of IQVIA and SCRI Development Innovations, this collaboration will enhance clinical trial processes, eliminate operational hurdles, accelerate data delivery and expedite the availability of cutting-edge therapies to patients.

The collaboration leverages IQVIA’s global reach and precision in managing one in five oncology trials in the United States, along with its ability to seamlessly integrate data, technology and analytics. These capabilities are combined with SCRI Development Innovations' community oncology expertise, and enhanced operational model, Accelero, which expedites trial activation and enhances recruitment for SCRI sites in the United States. Additionally, the Accelero model seamlessly integrates data from the electronic health record to the electronic data capture systems for U.S. clinical trial data collection. Together, these strengths offer sponsors a more effective pathway to operationalize the development of innovative treatments for patients.

“We are excited to announce our collaboration with SCRI Development Innovations,” said Richard Staub, president of Research & Development Solutions at IQVIA. “This collaboration embodies our commitment to innovation, efficiency and delivering of superior outcomes for patients by bringing together the best of both organizations and eliminating the complexities often associated with multiple vendors. Together we will accelerate the development of new cancer therapies and improve outcomes for patients worldwide.”

“We are enthusiastic about the impact we can make in transforming clinical trial delivery through our collaboration with IQVIA,” said Dee Anna Smith, chief executive officer at Sarah Cannon Research Institute. “Through our accelerated operations model, Accelero, SCRI can alleviate the operational burden on research sites, enhance enrollment and expedite data delivery through our cutting-edge technology solutions. Additionally, we will leverage IQVIA’s global reach, expertise and capabilities in trial design and recruitment to provide a seamless global delivery model for our partners.”

The collaboration between IQVIA and SCRI Development Innovations marks a significant step forward in transforming oncology trial delivery globally. Visit IQVIA at Booth 14103 or SCRI at Booth 27022 during the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting May 30 to June 3 in Chicago, Ill., to learn more about this innovative partnership to advance cancer research and improve patient outcomes.

About IQVIA

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) is a leading global provider of clinical research services, commercial insights and healthcare intelligence to the life sciences and healthcare industries. IQVIA’s portfolio of solutions are powered by IQVIA Connected Intelligence™ to deliver actionable insights and services built on high-quality health data, Healthcare-grade AI®, advanced analytics, the latest technologies and extensive domain expertise. IQVIA is committed to using AI responsibly, with AI-powered capabilities built on best-in-class approaches to privacy, regulatory compliance and patient safety, and delivering AI to the high standards of trust, scalability and precision demanded by the industry. With approximately 88,000 employees in over 100 countries, including experts in healthcare, life sciences, data science, technology and operational excellence, IQVIA is dedicated to accelerating the development and commercialization of innovative medical treatments to help improve patient outcomes and population health worldwide.

About Sarah Cannon Research Institute

Sarah Cannon Research Institute (SCRI) is one of the world’s leading oncology research organizations conducting community-based clinical trials. Focused on advancing therapies for patients over the last three decades, SCRI is a leader in drug development. It has conducted more than 850 first-in-human clinical trials since its inception and contributed to pivotal research that has led to the majority of new cancer therapies approved by the FDA in the past decade. SCRI’s research network brings together more than 1,300 physicians who are actively accruing patients to clinical trials at more than 250 locations in 24 states across the U.S. Visit scri.com to learn more.

