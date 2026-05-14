IQVIA and Kexing Biopharm Expand Strategic Collaboration to Accelerate Global Biosimilar Development using AI-Enabled Capabilities

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IQVIA (NYSE:IQV), a leading global provider of clinical research services, commercial insights and healthcare intelligence to the life sciences and healthcare industries, is advancing its strategic collaboration with Kexing Biopharm to support a global, multi-product biosimilar development and commercialization program. Kexing Biopharm (Stock Code: 688136.SH) is an innovative biopharmaceutical enterprise mainly engaged in the R&D, production and sales of recombinant protein drugs and microecological preparations.

The collaboration is designed to support Kexing’s global expansion by bringing together IQVIA’s end-to-end capabilities across the development lifecycle. By aligning clinical development, regulatory strategy, advanced analytics and commercialization under a coordinated global approach, the program aims to accelerate biosimilar development for international markets while upholding rigorous standards for quality and scientific integrity.

In parallel, the collaboration integrates IQVIA’s AI‑enabled clinical trial capabilities to enhance speed, efficiency and confidence in decision-making throughout development. The use of AI across key activities — from protocol design to site identification and study conduct — will help streamline execution and improve overall trial performance.

“Through this collaboration, we are supporting Kexing as it progresses its global biosimilar development efforts,” said Brian Mi, President, Asia Pacific, IQVIA. “IQVIA brings deep biosimilar expertise, global execution capabilities and AI-powered solutions to accelerate Kexing’s global expansion strategy."

The collaboration reflects IQVIA’s ability to integrate science, insight and execution to help biosimilar developers navigate global complexity with confidence.

“This strategic collaboration will accelerate Kexing’s internationalization strategy and we are highly confident in its prospects,” said Yanqing Zhao, General Manager, Kexing Biopharm. “IQVIA’s scale, global data resources, AI capabilities, patient insights and clinical expertise will support the optimization of trial design, mitigation of regulatory risk and improvement of overseas registration efficiency.”

For more information, visit IQVIA.com.

About IQVIA

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) is a leading global provider of clinical research services, commercial insights and healthcare intelligence to the life sciences and healthcare industries. IQVIA’s portfolio of solutions are powered by IQVIA Connected Intelligence™ to deliver actionable insights and services built on high‑quality health data, Healthcare‑grade AI®, advanced analytics, the latest technologies and extensive domain expertise. IQVIA is committed to using AI responsibly, with AI‑powered capabilities built on best‑in‑class approaches to privacy, regulatory compliance and patient safety, and delivering AI to the high standards of trust, scalability and precision demanded by the industry. With approximately 93,000 employees in over 100 countries, including experts in healthcare, life sciences, data science, technology and operational excellence, IQVIA is dedicated to accelerating the development and commercialization of innovative medical treatments to help improve patient outcomes and population health worldwide.

IQVIA is a global leader in protecting individual patient privacy. The company uses a wide variety of privacy‑enhancing technologies and safeguards to protect individual privacy while generating and analyzing information on a scale that helps healthcare stakeholders identify disease patterns and correlate with the precise treatment path and therapy needed for better outcomes. IQVIA’s insights and execution capabilities help biotech, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, medical researchers, government agencies, payers and other healthcare stakeholders tap into a deeper understanding of diseases, human behaviors and scientific advances, in an effort to advance their path toward cures. To learn more, visit www.iqvia.com.

About Kexing Biopharm

Kexing Biopharm (Stock Code: 688136.SH) is a leading Internationalization biopharmaceutical company specializing in the research, manufacture, and commercialization of innovative medicines combining recombinant proteins, antibodies, and targeted delivery therapies, etc. Harnessing proprietary technology platforms, Kexing pioneers novel targeted biological therapies and advanced drug delivery systems to address critical unmet needs in oncology, autoimmune and infectious diseases, making transformative impact on patients. Driven by a dual strategic focus on breakthrough innovation and global outreach, Kexing is committed to becoming a world-class leader in bringing high-quality pharmaceutical solutions to patients worldwide.

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Kerri Joseph, IQVIA Investor Relations

kerri.joseph@iqvia.com

+1.973.541.3558

Alissa Maupin, IQVIA Media Relations

alissa.maupin1@iqvia.com

+1.919.923.6785