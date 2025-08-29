IQVIA and Flagship Pioneering Announce Strategic Collaboration to Accelerate the Development of Breakthrough Life Sciences Companies

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IQVIA (NYSE: IQV), a leading global provider of clinical research services, commercial insights and healthcare intelligence, and Flagship Pioneering, the bioplatform innovation company, today announced a strategic collaboration to accelerate the development of breakthrough life sciences companies. The collaboration will help the Flagship ecosystem of biopharma companies accelerate innovation by offering access to IQVIA's comprehensive capabilities including unparalleled information assets, analytics and domain expertise across the drug development life cycle from discovery through early development and commercialization.

The collaboration will utilize IQVIA's cutting-edge technologies in the areas of artificial intelligence, analytics and clinical trial design and execution to create a more seamless, efficient and effective approach to drug development and early commercial viability for Flagship's ecosystem of companies. The work will center on three service areas: drug development strategy and analytics, clinical development, and asset valuation and due diligence.

"Working with Flagship Pioneering to foster the development of emerging biopharma companies that will advance the development of life-saving therapies fits squarely within IQVIA's mission to accelerate innovations for a healthier world and bring better treatments to patients faster," said Rob Kotchie, president of Real World Solutions at IQVIA. "We're excited to be a partner to the type of brave and bold thinking at Flagship Pioneering that will secure a healthier and more sustainable future."

"This collaboration brings enormous value to our platform companies by providing them the potential to greatly expand their reach and impact," said David Khougazian, Executive Partner, Flagship Pioneering. "By using IQVIA's robust data infrastructure and analytics capabilities alongside Flagship's pioneering bioplatforms, this collaboration is poised to positively impact the ability of our companies to accelerate their platform capabilities and drive value creation for life sciences."

About IQVIA

IQVIA (NYSE: IQV) is a leading global provider of clinical research services, commercial insights and healthcare intelligence to the life sciences and healthcare industries. IQVIA's portfolio of solutions are powered by IQVIA Connected Intelligence™ to deliver actionable insights and services built on high-quality health data, Healthcare-grade AI®, advanced analytics, the latest technologies and extensive domain expertise. IQVIA is committed to using artificial intelligence responsibly, with AI-powered capabilities built on best-in-class approaches to privacy, regulatory compliance and patient safety, and delivering AI to the high standards of trust, scalability and precision demanded by the industry. With approximately 88,000 employees in over 100 countries, including experts in healthcare, life sciences, data science, technology and operational excellence, IQVIA is dedicated to accelerating the development and commercialization of innovative medical treatments to help improve patient outcomes and population health worldwide.

IQVIA is a global leader in protecting individual patient privacy. The company uses a wide variety of privacy enhancing technologies and safeguards to protect individual privacy while generating and analyzing information on a scale that helps healthcare stakeholders identify disease patterns and correlate with the precise treatment path and therapy needed for better outcomes. IQVIA's insights and execution capabilities help biotech, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, medical researchers, government agencies, payers and other healthcare stakeholders tap into a deeper understanding of diseases, human behaviors and scientific advances, in an effort to advance their path toward cures.

About Flagship Pioneering

Flagship Pioneering invents and builds bioplatform companies to give each the potential for multiple products that transform human health or sustainability. Since its launch in 2000, Flagship has originated and fostered more than 100 scientific ventures, resulting in more than $60 billion in aggregate value. Flagship is operating with $14 billion of assets under management as of its latest capital raise, announced in July 2024. The current Flagship ecosystem comprises over 40 companies, including Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FHTX), Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ: SANA), Generate Biomedicines, Inari, Indigo Agriculture, Lila Sciences, Tessera Therapeutics and Valo Health.

