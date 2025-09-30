iQure Pharma Secures US Patent for iQ-007, a First-in-Class Small Molecule Restoring Glutamate Balance in CNS Disorders

PRINCETON, N.J., Sept. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- iQure Pharma, a clinical-stage biotech company breaking the cycle of excitotoxicity by restoring glutamate balance to treat CNS disorders, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted a US patent for iQure's clinical-stage asset iQ-007.

iQ-007 is a first-in-class, orally available small molecule that enhances the activity of the main glutamate transporter EAAT2. The compound is currently in Phase 1 clinical development for treatment-resistant epilepsy, with expected completion in December 2025.

"We're excited to secure US patent for iQ-007," said Pawel Zolnierczyk, CEO of iQure Pharma. "The US is one of the most important markets for new therapeutics.Importantly, the granted patent covers both composition of matter and medical use of iQ-007. This milestone strengthens the value of this promising new therapy, and we look forward to advancing its clinical development."

About iQure Pharma

iQure is a clinical-stage biotech company advancing a new therapeutic approach for CNS disorders by restoring glutamate homeostasis.

Our science targets one of the core functions of astrocytes: the regulation of glutamate uptake, essential for maintaining synaptic balance and protecting neurons from overstimulation. By enhancing the function of the main transporter involved in this process, we break the cycle of excitotoxicity, a feedback loop that drives neuronal damage and disease progression across a broad range of CNS conditions.

Our lead asset, iQ-007, is a first-in-class, orally available small molecule that enhances the activity of the main glutamate transporter. Currently in Phase 1 clinical development for treatment-resistant epilepsy, iQ-007 provides the first clinical validation of our approach. Beyond epilepsy, we are advancing additional preclinical programs targeting neurodegeneration and pain. For more information visit www.iqurepharma.com.

Media Contact





Clara Assouline



Business Development, iQure Pharma



clara.assouline@iqurepharma.com



www.iqurepharma.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iqure-pharma-secures-us-patent-for-iq-007-a-first-in-class-small-molecule-restoring-glutamate-balance-in-cns-disorders-302568929.html

SOURCE iQure Pharma Inc.