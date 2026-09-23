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Press Releases

IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 38 - 2026

September 23, 2026 | 
1 min read

Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Weekly report on share repurchases from 14th September to 18th September 2026
       
Name of the IssuerIdentify code of the IssuerTransaction dayIdentify code of the financial instrumentTotal daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average purchase price of the sharesMarket (MIC Code)
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1114/09/2026FR001025915000-
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1115/09/2026FR001025915000-
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1116/09/2026FR001025915000-
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1117/09/2026FR001025915013 561155,2233XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1117/09/2026FR00102591505 629155,2137CEUX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1117/09/2026FR0010259150 450155,7000TQEX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1117/09/2026FR0010259150 360155,7961AQEU
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1118/09/2026FR00102591503 500156,2648XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1118/09/2026FR00102591501 500156,1199CEUX
   TOTAL25 000155.4376 

Attachment


Europe
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