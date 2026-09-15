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Press Releases

IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 37 - 2026

September 14, 2026 | 
1 min read

Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Weekly report on share repurchases from 7th September to 11th September 2026
       
Name of the IssuerIdentify code of the IssuerTransaction dayIdentify code of the financial instrumentTotal daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average purchase price of the sharesMarket (MIC Code)
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1107/09/2026FR00102591501 587164,3678XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1107/09/2026FR0010259150 498164,4426CEUX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1108/09/2026FR001025915013 119158,0646XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1108/09/2026FR00102591502 881158,9195CEUX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1109/09/2026FR00102591507 213158,5249XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1109/09/2026FR00102591502 539158,5278CEUX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1109/09/2026FR0010259150 248158,7573TQEX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1110/09/2026FR001025915000-
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1111/09/2026FR00102591505 142157,5428XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1111/09/2026FR00102591502 079157,4603CEUX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1111/09/2026FR0010259150 350157,8571TQEX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1111/09/2026FR0010259150 103158,0000AQEU
   TOTAL35 759158.5202 

Attachment


Europe
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