IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 37 - 2026

Aggregated presentation by day and by market
|Weekly report on share repurchases from 7th September to 11th September 2026
|Name of the Issuer
|Identify code of the Issuer
|Transaction day
|Identify code of the financial instrument
|Total daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
|Market (MIC Code)
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|07/09/2026
|FR0010259150
|1 587
|164,3678
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|07/09/2026
|FR0010259150
|498
|164,4426
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|08/09/2026
|FR0010259150
|13 119
|158,0646
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|08/09/2026
|FR0010259150
|2 881
|158,9195
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|09/09/2026
|FR0010259150
|7 213
|158,5249
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|09/09/2026
|FR0010259150
|2 539
|158,5278
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|09/09/2026
|FR0010259150
|248
|158,7573
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|10/09/2026
|FR0010259150
|0
|0
|-
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|11/09/2026
|FR0010259150
|5 142
|157,5428
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|11/09/2026
|FR0010259150
|2 079
|157,4603
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|11/09/2026
|FR0010259150
|350
|157,8571
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|11/09/2026
|FR0010259150
|103
|158,0000
|AQEU
|TOTAL
|35 759
|158.5202
Attachment