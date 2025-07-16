SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

IPA to Report Financial Results and Recent Business Highlights for Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2025 on July 29, 2025

July 16, 2025 | 
1 min read

The Company to host an earnings conference call via webcast

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$IPA #AI--ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ: IPA) (“IPA” or the “Company”), a bio-native AI company operating at the intersection of TechBio and next-generation drug discovery, today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss its quarterly results and recent business highlights for fourth quarter and full fiscal year end 2025, on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, at 10:30 am Eastern Time. The financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call. ImmunoPrecise management will host the conference call followed by a question-and-answer period.



Conference Call and Webcast Details

The Company will host a live conference call and webcast to discuss these results and provide a corporate update on Tuesday, July 29th, 2025, at 10:30AM ET.

The conference call will be webcast live and available for replay via a link provided in the Events section of the Company’s IR pages at https://ir.ipatherapeutics.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx.

***Participant Dial-In Details***

Joining by Phone
USA / International Toll +1 (646) 307-1963
USA - Toll-Free (800) 715-9871
Participants call one of the allocated dial-in numbers and advise the Operator of either the Conference ID 3224490 or Conference Name.

Webcast Attendee URL
https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/710965397

Please call the conference telephone number five minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization.

Anyone listening to the call is encouraged to read the company's periodic reports available on the company’s profile at www.sedarplus.com and www.sec.gov, including the discussion of risk factors and historical results of operations and financial condition in those reports.

About ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ: IPA) is advancing Bio-Native™ AI at the intersection of biology and computation. The Company’s LENSai™ and HYFT® platforms enable large-scale reasoning across sequence, structure, function, and scientific literature, powering next-generation workflows across drug discovery, diagnostics, vaccine design, and molecular systems biology.


Contacts

Investor Relations Contact
Louie Toma
Managing Director, CORE IR
investors@ipatherapeutics.com

Earnings Texas
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Bayer office in Basel, Switzerland
Earnings
Bayer’s Continued Restructuring Claims 2,000 Jobs and Thins Management Layers
May 13, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Novavax/Getty Images, STR/NurPhoto
Earnings
Novavax Sales Jump 600% YoY as COVID-19 Vaccine Still in Limbo at FDA
May 8, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Deerfield - Circa June 2019: Takeda Pharmaceutical Company. Takeda recently acquired Irish drugmaker Shire I
Earnings
Takeda Pledges $30B in U.S., Argues Against Trump’s ‘Most Favored Nation’ Proposal
May 8, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Hands protect to stop rectangle block dominos with others rectangle standing. Risk and crisis management concept.
Cancer
C4 Therapeutics Shelves BRAF Blocker, Goes All-In on Multiple Myeloma Drug
May 7, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac