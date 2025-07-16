IPA to Report Financial Results and Recent Business Highlights for Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2025 on July 29, 2025

The Company to host an earnings conference call via webcast

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$IPA #AI--ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ: IPA) (“IPA” or the “Company”), a bio-native AI company operating at the intersection of TechBio and next-generation drug discovery, today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss its quarterly results and recent business highlights for fourth quarter and full fiscal year end 2025, on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, at 10:30 am Eastern Time. The financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call. ImmunoPrecise management will host the conference call followed by a question-and-answer period.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

The Company will host a live conference call and webcast to discuss these results and provide a corporate update on Tuesday, July 29th, 2025, at 10:30AM ET.

The conference call will be webcast live and available for replay via a link provided in the Events section of the Company’s IR pages at https://ir.ipatherapeutics.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx.

***Participant Dial-In Details***

Joining by Phone

USA / International Toll +1 (646) 307-1963

USA - Toll-Free (800) 715-9871

Participants call one of the allocated dial-in numbers and advise the Operator of either the Conference ID 3224490 or Conference Name.

Webcast Attendee URL

https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/710965397

Please call the conference telephone number five minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization.

Anyone listening to the call is encouraged to read the company's periodic reports available on the company’s profile at www.sedarplus.com and www.sec.gov, including the discussion of risk factors and historical results of operations and financial condition in those reports.

About ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ: IPA) is advancing Bio-Native™ AI at the intersection of biology and computation. The Company’s LENSai™ and HYFT® platforms enable large-scale reasoning across sequence, structure, function, and scientific literature, powering next-generation workflows across drug discovery, diagnostics, vaccine design, and molecular systems biology.

Investor Relations Contact

Louie Toma

Managing Director, CORE IR

investors@ipatherapeutics.com