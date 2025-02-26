Ionis to present at upcoming March 2025 investor conferences

CARLSBAD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IONS) today announced that management will participate in fireside chats at the following investor conferences:





Raymond James 46th Annual Institutional Investors Conference on Tuesday, March 4, 2025

TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference on Tuesday, March 4, 2025

Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference 2025 on Tuesday, March 11, 2025

Barclays 27th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, March 12, 2025

UBS Virtual CNS Day 2025 on Monday, March 17, 2025

Stifel 2025 Virtual CNS Forum on Wednesday, March 19, 2025

A live webcast of these presentations can be accessed on the Investors & Media section of the Ionis website at https://ir.ionis.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events. Replays will be available on the Ionis website within 48 hours and will be archived for a limited time.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

For three decades, Ionis has invented medicines that bring better futures to people with serious diseases. Ionis currently has six marketed medicines and a leading pipeline in neurology, cardiology and select areas of high patient need. As the pioneer in RNA-targeted medicines, Ionis continues to drive innovation in RNA therapies in addition to advancing new approaches in gene editing. A deep understanding of disease biology and industry-leading technology propels our work, coupled with a passion and urgency to deliver life-changing advances for patients. To learn more about Ionis, visit Ionis.com and follow us on X (Twitter) and LinkedIn.

