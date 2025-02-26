SUBSCRIBE
Ionis to present at upcoming March 2025 investor conferences

February 26, 2025 | 
CARLSBAD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IONS) today announced that management will participate in fireside chats at the following investor conferences:


  • Raymond James 46th Annual Institutional Investors Conference on Tuesday, March 4, 2025
  • TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference on Tuesday, March 4, 2025
  • Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference 2025 on Tuesday, March 11, 2025
  • Barclays 27th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, March 12, 2025
  • UBS Virtual CNS Day 2025 on Monday, March 17, 2025
  • Stifel 2025 Virtual CNS Forum on Wednesday, March 19, 2025

A live webcast of these presentations can be accessed on the Investors & Media section of the Ionis website at https://ir.ionis.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events. Replays will be available on the Ionis website within 48 hours and will be archived for a limited time.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

For three decades, Ionis has invented medicines that bring better futures to people with serious diseases. Ionis currently has six marketed medicines and a leading pipeline in neurology, cardiology and select areas of high patient need. As the pioneer in RNA-targeted medicines, Ionis continues to drive innovation in RNA therapies in addition to advancing new approaches in gene editing. A deep understanding of disease biology and industry-leading technology propels our work, coupled with a passion and urgency to deliver life-changing advances for patients. To learn more about Ionis, visit Ionis.com and follow us on X (Twitter) and LinkedIn.

Contacts

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Investor Contact:
D. Wade Walke, Ph.D. – ir@ionis.com 760-603-2331

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Media Contact:
Hayley Soffer – media@ionis.com – 760-603-4679

