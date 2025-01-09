SUBSCRIBE
Ionis to present at 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IONS) today announced that Brett P. Monia, Ph.D., chief executive officer, will present a company overview at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference at 10:30 a.m. PT on Wednesday, January 15, 2025.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed on the Investors & Media section of the Ionis website at https://ir.ionis.com/events. A replay will be available on the Ionis website within 48 hours and will be archived for a limited time.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

For three decades, Ionis has invented medicines that bring better futures to people with serious diseases. Ionis currently has five marketed medicines and a leading pipeline in neurology, cardiology, and other areas of high patient need. As the pioneer in RNA-targeted medicines, Ionis continues to drive innovation in RNA therapies in addition to advancing new approaches in gene editing. A deep understanding of disease biology and industry-leading technology propels our work, coupled with a passion and urgency to deliver life-changing advances for patients.

To learn more about Ionis, visit Ionis.com and follow us on X (Twitter) and LinkedIn.

Ionis Investor Contact: D. Wade Walke, Ph.D., ir@ionis.com – 760-603-2331

Ionis Media Contact: Hayley Soffer, media@ionis.com – 760-603-4679

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ionis-to-present-at-43rd-annual-jp-morgan-healthcare-conference-302346348.html

SOURCE Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

