Ionis to present at 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IONS) today announced that Brett P. Monia, Ph.D., chief executive officer, will present a company overview at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference at 10:30 a.m. PT on Wednesday, January 15, 2025.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed on the Investors & Media section of the Ionis website at https://ir.ionis.com/events. A replay will be available on the Ionis website within 48 hours and will be archived for a limited time.

