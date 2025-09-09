Ionis to host investors and analysts for Innovation Day 2025

CARLSBAD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IONS) today announced that it will host Ionis Innovation Day on Tuesday, October 7, 2025, in New York.

The agenda will feature presentations from members of the Ionis leadership team as well as a key thought leader in the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia, familial chylomicronemia syndrome and lipid disorders, Robert D. Fishberg, M.D., cardiologist with Atlantic Medical Group in Springfield, NJ, and assistant clinical professor of medicine at the Sidney Kimmel Medical College, Thomas Jefferson University. The presentations will be webcast live from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Eastern time.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

For three decades, Ionis has invented medicines that bring better futures to people with serious diseases. Ionis currently has marketed medicines and a leading pipeline in neurology, cardiometabolic disease and select areas of high patient need. As the pioneer in RNA-targeted medicines, Ionis continues to drive innovation in RNA therapies in addition to advancing new approaches in gene editing. A deep understanding of disease biology and industry-leading technology propels our work, coupled with a passion and urgency to deliver life-changing advances for patients. To learn more about Ionis, visit Ionis.com and follow us on X (Twitter), LinkedIn and Instagram.

