SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Ionis to host expert panel discussion on sHTG

April 3, 2025 | 
1 min read

– Webinar scheduled for Monday, April 14 at 11:00 a.m. ET –

CARLSBAD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IONS) announced today it will host a webinar on Monday, April 14th at 11:00 a.m. ET focused on the risks, clinical presentation and significant unmet medical needs associated with severe hypertriglyceridemia (sHTG). Key thought leaders in lipidology, cardiology and endocrinology will join Sam Tsimikas, M.D., senior vice president, global cardiovascular development, Ionis, for a live discussion followed by a brief Q&A session. Panelists include:


  • Seth Baum, M.D., MASPC, FACC, FAHA, FNLA chief medical officer, Flourish Research and clinical affiliate professor of cardiology, Florida Atlantic University
  • Alan S. Brown, M.D., FNLA, director, Lipid Clinic, Advocate Lutheran General Hospital and adjunct clinical professor of medicine, Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science
  • Savitha Subramanian, M.D., medical director, Lipid Clinic and professor of medicine, Division of Metabolism, Endocrinology and Nutrition, University of Washington Medical Center

The webinar may be accessed at https://ir.ionis.com/events. A replay will be available for a limited time.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

For three decades, Ionis has invented medicines that bring better futures to people with serious diseases. Ionis currently has six marketed medicines and a leading pipeline in neurology, cardiology, and select areas of high patient need. As the pioneer in RNA-targeted medicines, Ionis continues to drive innovation in RNA therapies in addition to advancing new approaches in gene editing. A deep understanding of disease biology and industry-leading technology propels our work, coupled with a passion and urgency to deliver life-changing advances for patients. To learn more about Ionis, visit Ionis.com and follow us on X (Twitter), LinkedIn and Instagram.

Contacts

Ionis Investor Contact:
D. Wade Walke, Ph.D. – IR@ionis.com 760-603-2331

Ionis Media Contact:
Hayley Soffer – media@ionis.com – 760-603-4679

Southern California Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Dorval, Quebec, Canada - September 3, 2021: Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. head office building in Dorval, Quebec, Canada. Novartis is a global healthcare company based in Switzerland.
Spinal muscular atrophy
Novartis’ Intrathecal Zolgensma Effective in Older Children
March 19, 2025
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Editorial
Transparency Missing in Action at HHS Despite Leaders’ Calls for Clarity
February 28, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Businessman holding a dart aiming at the target - business targeting, aiming, focus concept. Art collage.
Cancer
BMS, Pfizer Challenge Colorectal Cancer Standard Care With ASCO GI Readouts
January 27, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Job Trends
BioSpace Showcases Life Sciences Hubs in 2025 Hotbed Maps
January 21, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Chantal Dresner