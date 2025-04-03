Ionis to host expert panel discussion on sHTG

– Webinar scheduled for Monday, April 14 at 11:00 a.m. ET –

CARLSBAD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IONS) announced today it will host a webinar on Monday, April 14th at 11:00 a.m. ET focused on the risks, clinical presentation and significant unmet medical needs associated with severe hypertriglyceridemia (sHTG). Key thought leaders in lipidology, cardiology and endocrinology will join Sam Tsimikas, M.D., senior vice president, global cardiovascular development, Ionis, for a live discussion followed by a brief Q&A session. Panelists include:





Seth Baum, M.D., MASPC, FACC, FAHA, FNLA chief medical officer, Flourish Research and clinical affiliate professor of cardiology, Florida Atlantic University

Alan S. Brown, M.D., FNLA, director, Lipid Clinic, Advocate Lutheran General Hospital and adjunct clinical professor of medicine, Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science

Savitha Subramanian, M.D., medical director, Lipid Clinic and professor of medicine, Division of Metabolism, Endocrinology and Nutrition, University of Washington Medical Center

The webinar may be accessed at https://ir.ionis.com/events. A replay will be available for a limited time.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

For three decades, Ionis has invented medicines that bring better futures to people with serious diseases. Ionis currently has six marketed medicines and a leading pipeline in neurology, cardiology, and select areas of high patient need. As the pioneer in RNA-targeted medicines, Ionis continues to drive innovation in RNA therapies in addition to advancing new approaches in gene editing. A deep understanding of disease biology and industry-leading technology propels our work, coupled with a passion and urgency to deliver life-changing advances for patients. To learn more about Ionis, visit Ionis.com and follow us on X (Twitter), LinkedIn and Instagram.

Contacts



Ionis Investor Contact:

D. Wade Walke, Ph.D. – IR@ionis.com – 760-603-2331

Ionis Media Contact:

Hayley Soffer – media@ionis.com – 760-603-4679