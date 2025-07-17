SUBSCRIBE
Ionis to hold second quarter 2025 financial results webcast

July 17, 2025 | 
Webcast scheduled for Wednesday, July 30 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time

CARLSBAD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IONS) announced today that it will host a live webcast on Wednesday, July 30th at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its second quarter 2025 financial results and progress on key programs.



The webcast may be accessed at https://ir.ionis.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events. A replay will be available for a limited time at the same address.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

For three decades, Ionis has invented medicines that bring better futures to people with serious diseases. Ionis currently has six marketed medicines and a leading pipeline in neurology, cardiology, and select areas of high patient need. As the pioneer in RNA-targeted medicines, Ionis continues to drive innovation in RNA therapies in addition to advancing new approaches in gene editing. A deep understanding of disease biology and industry-leading technology propels our work, coupled with a passion and urgency to deliver life-changing advances for patients. To learn more about Ionis, visit Ionis.com and follow us on X (Twitter), LinkedIn and Instagram.


Contacts

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Investor Contact:
D. Wade Walke, Ph.D. – IR@ionis.com 760-603-2331

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Media Contact:
Hayley Soffer – media@ionis.com – 760-603-4679

