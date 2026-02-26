Invitation to presentation of BioInvent’s Year-end report 2025

LUND, SE / ACCESS Newswire / February 26, 2026 / BioInvent International AB ("BioInvent") (Nasdaq Stockholm:BINV) invites investors, analysts, and the press to a presentation of the Year-end report 2025 on February 26 at 2:00 pm CET. The report will be published at 8:00 am CET today.
BioInvent's CEO Martin Welschof will present the report together with CFO Stefan Ericsson. The presentation will be held in English.
When: Thursday February 26, 2026, at 2:00 pm CET
The webcast can be reached at https://bioinvent.events.inderes.com/q4-report-2025.
If you wish to ask questions and participate via telephone, please register at the link below. After registration you will be provided with a phone number and a conference ID to access the conference.
https://events.inderes.com/bioinvent/q4-report-2025/dial-in.
The conference call will be made available on the company website after the call.
About BioInvent
BioInvent International AB (Nasdaq Stockholm:BINV) is a clinical-stage biotech company that discovers and develops novel and first-in-class immuno-modulatory antibodies for cancer therapy, with drug candidates in ongoing clinical programs in Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of hematological cancer and solid tumors. The Company's validated, proprietary F.I.R.S.T™ technology platform identifies both targets and the antibodies that bind to them, generating many promising new immune-modulatory candidates to fuel the Company's own clinical development pipeline and providing licensing and partnering opportunities.
The Company generates revenues from research collaborations and license agreements with multiple top-tier pharmaceutical companies, as well as from producing antibodies for third parties in the Company's fully integrated manufacturing unit. More information is available at www.bioinvent.com.
For further information, please contact:
Cecilia Hofvander, VP Investor Relations
Phone: +46 (0)46 286 85 50
Email: cecilia.hofvander@bioinvent.com
BioInvent International AB (publ)
Co. Reg. No.: 556537-7263
Visiting address: Ideongatan 1
Mailing address: 223 70 LUND
Phone: +46 (0)46 286 85 50
www.bioinvent.com
Attachments
Invitation to presentation of BioInvent’s Year-end report 2025
SOURCE: BioInvent International
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire